Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny moved from Moscow prison - lawyer

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been moved from a prison in Moscow, his lawyer said on Thursday, a move that may mean he is being moved to a prison camp outside the Russian capital.

Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was jailed earlier this month over alleged parole violations related to an embezzlement case he said was trumped up for political reasons, something the authorities deny.

He is due to spend a little over 2-1/2 years behind bars, according to his lawyers.

Vadim Kobzev, one of his lawyers, announced on Twitter that Navalny had been moved from a Moscow jail. (Reporting by Anton Zverev Editing by Andrew Osborn)