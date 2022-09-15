U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.35
    -44.66 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,961.82
    -173.27 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,552.36
    -167.32 (-1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,825.23
    -13.23 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.11
    -3.37 (-3.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.90
    -35.20 (-2.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.39 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1473
    -0.0069 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4540
    +0.3610 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,835.79
    -87.04 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.64
    -11.75 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Jaime Gmach, CEO of Evolving Solutions & Keyva, Is Recognized by Vistage with a 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award

·3 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaime Gmach has been named the recipient of a 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award by Vistage, the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. The Lifetime Achievement Award honors long-standing members who see no finish line in their pursuit of world class. With a track record of bold decisions benefiting company, community and beyond, these members are a beacon to Vistage peers even as they achieve personal greatness.

Gmach is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Evolving Solutions, a leading technology solution provider focused on helping enterprise clients modernize and automate their mission-critical infrastructure to support digital transformation. He also serves as CEO of Keyva, which he founded in 2018. Keyva, a services organization focused on cloud automation, orchestration and DevOps, was launched to help clients take advantage of innovation and disruptions driven by cloud technologies.

Both organizations thrive due to the commitment to their core values of Do the Right Thing, Be a Team Player and Be Humbly Confident, highlighted by being named a Top Workplace in Minnesota in 2022. One of Gmach's true passions in life is giving back to the communities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. He has led multiple Evolving Solutions and Keyva philanthropic initiatives that provide technology, financial and labor support to charitable organizations throughout the region.

"I am honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award because of the transformational effect of my involvement with Vistage," said Gmach. "It supported me in building strong companies with a foundation of strong values, employee-first cultures and the focus of delivering the best outcomes to our clients."

"Jaime [Gmach] was selected from over 300 local Vistage members as one who embodies our Vistage values of Growth, Challenge, and Commitment," said Brian Davis, Vistage Master Chair. "Not only has he built two highly successful and thriving businesses, but he has also had a huge impact on his community and his fellow Vistage group members. In the last 10 years I have seen tremendous growth in him professionally, personally and spiritually, and he serves as a model of what effective leadership looks like for all of us. I feel blessed to have him in our group!"

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 60 years, we've been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 25,000 members in 25 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families, and communities. The results prove it: Vistage CEO members grew their annual revenue on average by 4.6% in 2020, while nonmembers with comparable small and midsize businesses saw revenue decrease by 4.7%, according to a study of Dun & Bradstreet data. Learn more at vistage.com.

About Evolving Solutions

Evolving Solutions helps clients modernize and automate their mission-critical applications and infrastructure to support business transformation. Our business is client-centric consulting and delivery of technical solutions to enable modern operations in a hybrid cloud world. Learn more at www.evolvingsol.com.

About Keyva

At Keyva, we exist today so our clients can thrive tomorrow. This means we do everything we can to provide services and expertise that go beyond IT. We work hard to simplify our clients' technologies, to free up time so they can focus on their core business. Learn more at www.keyvatech.com.

