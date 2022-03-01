U.S. markets closed

JAK Inhibitors Market to Grow by USD 12.05 billion | Increasing Number of Awareness Campaigns to Boost Growth | Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market will be driven by the increasing number of awareness campaigns. The market is expected to grow by USD 12.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 17.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional highlights related to the market. Request a free sample report.

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Scope

The janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market report covers the following areas:

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

By application, the market has been segmented into autoimmune disorders and oncology. The autoimmune disorders segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune indications such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market, Download a Free Sample Report

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Drivers and Challenges

The increasing number of awareness campaigns about various diseases is one of the key factors driving the global janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market growth. For instance, the Rheumatology Research Foundation recognized May as the National Arthritis Awareness Month in the US.

The availability of alternative therapies is one of the key challenges faced by the global janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market growth. Alternative therapies such as TNF inhibitors and interleukin inhibitors have dominated the treatment landscape of autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. The efficacy of these biologics has increased the adoption of alternative therapeutics.

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors market, including AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CTI BioPharma Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences Inc., Incyte Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd., Sierra Oncology Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market vendors

Related Reports:

New Drug Delivery Systems Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Myocardial Infarction (MI) Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.24%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 12.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.72

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CTI BioPharma Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences Inc., Incyte Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd., Sierra Oncology Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Autoimmune disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.4 Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • 10.5 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • 10.7 CTI BioPharma Corp.

  • 10.8 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 10.9 Galapagos NV

  • 10.10 Incyte Corp.

  • 10.11 Novartis AG

  • 10.12 Pfizer Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jak-inhibitors-market-to-grow-by-usd-12-05-billion--increasing-number-of-awareness-campaigns-to-boost-growth--technavio-301491654.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

