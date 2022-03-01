JAK Inhibitors Market to Grow by USD 12.05 billion | Increasing Number of Awareness Campaigns to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market will be driven by the increasing number of awareness campaigns. The market is expected to grow by USD 12.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 17.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Scope

The janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market report covers the following areas:

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

By application, the market has been segmented into autoimmune disorders and oncology. The autoimmune disorders segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune indications such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Drivers and Challenges

The increasing number of awareness campaigns about various diseases is one of the key factors driving the global janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market growth. For instance, the Rheumatology Research Foundation recognized May as the National Arthritis Awareness Month in the US.

The availability of alternative therapies is one of the key challenges faced by the global janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market growth. Alternative therapies such as TNF inhibitors and interleukin inhibitors have dominated the treatment landscape of autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. The efficacy of these biologics has increased the adoption of alternative therapeutics.

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors market, including AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CTI BioPharma Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences Inc., Incyte Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd., Sierra Oncology Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market vendors

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CTI BioPharma Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences Inc., Incyte Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd., Sierra Oncology Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

