Jake Mangas leaving Redding Chamber to take top job at major health care foundation

After eight years at the helm, Jake Mangas is leaving the Redding Chamber of Commerce to take the top job at a local philanthropic health care organization.

Mangas, 43, will start as president and chief philanthropy officer of Mercy Foundation North on Jan. 2. His last day as president and CEO of the chamber is Dec. 25.

“I’m excited to have an impact in health care philanthropy in the community,” Mangas told Record Searchlight on Wednesday. “During my time at the chamber I had the opportunity to work with Todd Smith, president of Mercy Medical Center Redding, and most recently with Rob Lowes, the CFO for Mercy Medical Center and have recognized the impact that quality health care has on the community.”

In a message emailed to members, chamber board chair Christy Davis thanked Mangas for his leadership.

“On behalf of the Redding Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors we are very proud of all the work that Jake has done at the Redding Chamber and his representation of local business,” Davis said. "We are excited for him and the community with his new opportunity and we are committed to ensuring there is a smooth leadership transition for the Chamber during this process. We wish him nothing but the best of luck.”

Redding Chamber of Commerce incoming board chair Todd Davis, no relation to Christy Davis, has been named interim CEO until Mangas’ full-time successor can be found.

Mangas took over at the chamber in early 2016 after working at Northern Valley Catholic Social Service.

He succeeded longtime CEO Frank Strazzarino Jr., who had the top job at the chamber for more than 20 years. Strazzarino died in 2018 at the age of 67.

Mangas set his sights on building up chamber membership and strengthening the business advocacy group’s impact on the community.

In a farewell message he emailed to members Wednesday afternoon, Mangas said the chamber during his tenure has grown from 700 members to 900 members today. The organization’s annual budget has grown from less than $400,000 to $1.7 million, he added.

Story continues

Under his tenure, the chamber also took on the job as the city of Redding’s tourism promoter, signing a five-year contract in April 2021 to showcase the North State.

The chamber also created the Redding City Identity Project during his time as president. The initiative helped launch the Redding Garden of Lights, which has become a local and regional holiday tradition.

Mangas navigated the organization through the catastrophic 2018 Carr Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic, both huge challenges to the local business community.

"If you would have told me that in the years following my arrival in 2016 Redding would be faced with a catastrophic wildfire, a major snowstorm, and a global pandemic, I would have pointed you to the sci-fi section of the local bookstore Shop Around the Corner,” Mangas wrote in his farewell email.

The chamber also took a step back from politics under Mangas’ tenure. Rather than endorsing a single candidate as it had for many years, the chamber decided to inform its members about local candidates.

Mangas said that CommonSpirit Health, Dignity Health's parent company, contacted him in September after former Mercy Foundation North President Maggie Redmon retired.

More: The Buzz: Popular eatery finds sweet home on Hartnell. National retailer coming to Redding

"I was not actively seeking employment elsewhere. This was a recruitment," Mangas said. "When I had the initial call explaining the characteristics of who they were looking for in that position, it was undeniable that this was an opportunity I needed to pursue," Mangas told the Record Searchlight.

One of Mangas' top priorities at Mercy Foundation North will be raising money for Dignity's Regional Cancer Center that has yet to be built in Redding. The project site is south of the Cypress Avenue Bridge behind Hartnell Avenue.

"I don't know specifically the amount that needs to be raised to get to the finish line, but I do know that that will be one of my priorities, to finish that project from a fundraising standpoint," Mangas said.

Mangas thanked the chamber and its members for his eight years and the support he's received.

"It's important to me that the chamber continue to operate in an effective way, and I'm very proud to say that the organization is on very strong footing at this time," he said.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on X @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding Chamber President Jake Mangas leaving after 8 years