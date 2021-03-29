U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,965.00
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,063.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,971.25
    +26.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,162.90
    +7.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.99
    +0.43 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.00
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7210
    +0.0610 (+3.67%)
     

  • Vix

    20.74
    +1.88 (+9.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,682.15
    +1,882.95 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,161.55
    +48.40 (+4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.17
    -4.42 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,384.52
    +207.82 (+0.71%)
     

Jake Paul looks to knock out the venture capital world with Anti Fund

Connie Loizos
·6 min read

During every economic boom, there are startup investors who appear on the scene from new corners. Some churn out; others earn the respect of the old guard over time.

Jake Paul would be happy to be in the latter camp. Then again, the 24-year-old didn't become a YouTube star by being conventional. Little wonder that Paul is now jumping into venture capital with an outfit that's branded the Anti Fund. Newly formed with serial entrepreneur Geoffrey Woo, the endeavor is traditional in some ways but has a decidedly different point of view, say the two.

Some of the basics: Anti Fund is not a discrete pool of capital but is instead using AngelList's Rolling Funds platform, which enables investors to raise money through a quarterly subscription from interested backers. Among those who've already committed capital are Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon of Andreessen Horowitz.

Why choose a rolling fund instead of a traditional fund? For one thing, Paul and Woo were drawn to its Rule 506(c) structure, which enables issuers to broadly solicit and generally advertise an offering. Because Anti Fund plans to focus largely on consumer-focused brands and next-generation creator platforms in particular, "we want to be able to promote and advertise our fund," says Woo, who most recently founded a nutrition-based food and beverage company and earlier in his career sold a company to Groupon.

Paul also wants to ensure his fans can get involved if they want. "I have followers are different reasons, and they want to be involved in what I'm doing. If they're involved in our fund, then that's more people rooting for us and our portfolio companies to win. We almost create this army that's pushing all of these companies forward."

Anti Fund plans to write checks of between $100,000 and $1 million to one to two startups every quarter. The goal, says Paul, is to be the "biggest rolling fund on AngelList" investing "around $10 million to $20 million a year."

Anti Fund is just the newest effort to come from the world of social media influencers. As we reported earlier this month, the management company of another YouTube star, MrBeast, has dived into the world of venture capital with a $20 million fund it assembled with commitments from social media creators. Dispo, a photo-sharing app cofounded by YouTube star David Dobrik also attracted widespread attention and funding earlier this year. Not last, a new startup called Creative Juice just raised funding to provide equity-based financing to YouTube creators. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is among its investors.

"I think a lot of creators with newfound wealth -- a lot of YouTubers or Instagram models -- don't necessarily know what to do with their money," says Paul, who has already diversified into boxing, making his professional boxing debut last year. "I'm trying to lead the way."

Neither Paul nor Woo is new to startup investing. Woo has invested in roughly 20 startups on his own, including Paribus, an email widget that saved consumers money and that was acquired by Capital One. Paul, meanwhile, previously cofounded another small venture outfit called TGZ Capital that he says participated in the funding rounds of 15 startups.

One of these was Quip, a seven-year-old oral care company that has raised $62 million in funding, according to Crunchbase. Another company backed by Paul is Triller, the social video app that briefly became the most-downloaded free app in Apple's App Store last summer when its much bigger rival TikTok was facing an uncertain future in the U.S.

Triller has since lost enough of that momentum that talk of going public via a special purpose acquisition vehicle has yet to lead to a tie-up, six months after the company reportedly began exploring the possibility. Still, as a stakeholder, Paul is keeping it in the headlines, including by providing it with exclusive rights to stream a pay-per-view boxing match between himself with former MMA wrestler Ben Asken on April 17.

Interestingly, it's because Paul moved from L.A. to Miami to train for the fight that he met Woo, a Californian who visited Miami this past January for what was supposed to be a weekend trip and wound up staying. The two say they happened to hit it off at a tech event and, after establishing they had mutual friends, connected over their interest in performance nutrition, with Paul investing in Woo's newest company, HVMN.

Last month, they decided to partner on Anti Fund, too.

Whether the two succeed as business partners will take time to learn. Certainly, they both have a strong work ethic. Woo has started three companies since graduating from Stanford with a computer science degree. Though Paul makes what what seems an inordinate amount of money for creating YouTube videos, he has created thousands of them in order to amass his more than 20 million followers.

It's also clear that, as with his social media career, Paul is taking boxing seriously. During his most recent fight, in November, he knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round. His first boxing match, against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in January of last year, also ended in a knockout just 2 minutes and 18 seconds into the fight.

Many professional athletes see the fights as mere stunts, given Paul's famous made-for-video antics, from a short-lived marriage, to disregarding the concerns of neighbors in West Hollywood, to being charged by police last June for criminal trespass and unlawful assembly connected with the looting of an Arizona mall.

An obvious risk is that the best deal-makers in the world will see Anti Fund as a stunt, too, or else that something that Paul says or does will ruffle feathers. As industry watchers know, investors' excitement over Dobrik's Dispo dissipated quickly after Business Insider first detailed various accusations of misconduct against members of the Dobrik's online squad, including an accusation of rape against one of Dobrik’s friends that allegedly took place during a video shoot.

Paul, who dropped out of high school as a senior to pursue a career as an influencer, is well aware of the Dobrik scandal. It's because he has grown up online, in fact, that he's not concerned about something from his past threatening his future.

"It's definitely [risky to be in my position]. Your life is put on display when you choose to be a celebrity and specifically a vlogger. But because I've lived online, everyone's seen everything already," he says.

He also thinks that "VCs and people in the business world understand more and more how to work" with influencers and other celebrities who have enormous followings and are bringing them along as their careers evolve. "At the end of the day," he says of business partners, "if someone is a good person and you have a relationship established with them, that's what really matters."

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 260 results: Sean O’Malley blasts Thomas Almeida with violent KO sequence

    Sean O'Malley brutally knocked out Thomas Almeida, then pretended to shoot a basketball.

  • Vols' Jaden Springer declares for draft, signed with agent

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee guard Jaden Springer says he's signing with an agent and declaring for the 2021 NBA draft after his freshman season. Springer announced his decision Monday with a social media post. Springer said it was an honor to represent the Volunteers even though the season didn't end the way they wanted.

  • British ministers reject Sanjeev Gupta's bailout plea - FT

    GFG, a holding company for Gupta's assets, was the biggest recipient of financing from Greensill, a British financing company, which filed for insolvency earlier in March. The British government wrote back to Gupta formally rejecting the request last week due to multiple concerns, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

  • Visa says it’s ‘open for business for crypto partners’ with new settlement move

    Visa Inc. plans to allow for the settlement of transactions in USD Coin, a stablecoin backed by the U.S. dollar, in what the company says is a move intended to make the platform more accessible to cryptocurrency platforms and wallets.

  • ABB and AWS team up to create an EV fleet management platform

    Swiss automation and technology company ABB has announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create a cloud-based EV fleet management platform that it hopes will hasten the electrification of fleets. The platform, which the company says will help operators maintain business continuity as they switch to electric, will roll out in the second half of 2021. Amazon already has a number of Rivian-sourced electric delivery vans on the streets of California and plans to have 10,000 more operational by this year; UPS ordered 10,000 electric vans from Arrival for its fleet; 20% of DHL’s fleet is already electric; and FedEx plans to electrify its entire fleet by 2040.

  • George Floyd: Americans react to Day One of the Chauvin trial

    A black political hopeful, a Minnesota resident and a retired officer share their thoughts.

  • 'I was afraid to walk the streets of our community': ACLU President Deborah Archer shares how discrimination fueled her career

    ACLU president Deborah Archer shares her story and goals for the organization.

  • For Michael Bisping, commentating makes life after fighting swell: ‘That’s why I don’t miss it’

    Michael Bisping has found peace in retirement thanks to his position as a UFC cageside commentator.

  • Lil Nas X Responds to Joyner Lucas’ Complaints About Kids Watching "Montero" Video

    We are now several days into the discourse surrounding Lil Nas X's new "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" video, and it's showing no signs of slowing down.

  • Prince William and Prince Harry Could Have Been "So Brilliant" as a Team, a Royal Source Says

    Their relationship is going to be tested this summer, but "neither of them have good poker faces."

  • Kate Middleton's Family Begins to Break Silence Over Meghan Markle Crying Claims

    I mean, this person wasn't there, but okay.

  • Billy Horschel claims all-American final against Scottie Scheffler in Austin

    Scheffler had plenty of crowd support as a native Texan and drew first blood at the Austin Country Club.

  • Lawrence Jones: Seattle residents reach ‘breaking point’ as homeless encampments take over parks

    Fox News analyst Lawrence Jones traveled to Seattle to investigate the homeless crisis

  • Report: NFL to officially expand regular season to 17 games in coming week

    The NFL will finally make the 17-game season a reality after the NFLPA approved it a year ago.

  • Meet the 26-year-old billionaire who’s game to take on Elon Musk and Tesla

    Austin Russell talked with MarketWatch about remote work, Elon Musk and what it's like to be a billionaire.

  • Global bank losses may top $6 billion on Archegos downfall

    Global banks may lose more than $6 billion from the downfall of Archegos Capital, sources familiar with trades involving the U.S. investment firm said on Monday, as regulators and investors feared the episode would reverberate more widely. Japan's Nomura and Credit Suisse of Switzerland warned of major losses from lending to Archegos for equity derivatives trades, triggering a worldwide sell-off in banking stocks. Morgan Stanley shares fell 2.6% and Goldman Sachs Group dropped 1.7%.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Out, Near $58K, After Visa Adds Support for Stablecoin USDC

    Bitcoin picks up a bid as payments giant Visa adds support for USDC – the second-biggest stablecoin.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Finishes Lower for First Week in Three

    Helping to provide some support for gold, was a dip in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield from its intraday high.

  • Teng Yue, Fund Run by Ex-Hwang Analyst, Denies Liquidation

    (Bloomberg) -- A hedge fund run by a former analyst for Bill Hwang, the investor at the center of massive forced stock sales, told clients that banks haven’t liquidated his assets.Teng Yue Partners founder Tao Li also said in a brief note over the weekend that he has ample liquidity and sees a lot of buying opportunities, according to a fund investor.Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley liquidated holdings in Hwang’s family office Archegos Capital Management on Friday after he failed to meet margin calls.Li’s fund had been the subject of speculation that it, too, had been liquidated because he often makes bets on the same companies as his former boss. The block sales by the banks included several Chinese companies: Tencent Music Entertainment Group; Baidu Inc.; GSX Techedu Inc.; iQiyi Inc.; and Vipshop Holdings Ltd.Li worked at Hwang’s Tiger Asia Management for seven years before leaving in 2011 to start New York-based Teng Yue.The firm, which primarily trades Chinese companies, lost about 15% in March as of Friday, according to the investor. It’s still up for 2021, having gained about 40% during the first two months of the year. It returned 70% last year.Li didn’t return phone and email messages seeking comment.Like Hwang’s family office, Teng Yue has never filed a 13F form -- which reveals some portfolio holdings -- with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That suggests that Li trades few, if any, U.S. listed shares or that, like Hwang, he may have been using swaps to take positions.Teng Yue managed $10 billion, including leverage, at the end of 2020, regulatory filings show. The firm’s gross exposure, including borrowed money, typically ranges from 150% to 250% of net assets, according to the filing.(Updates with health of portfolio in second paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the year in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlueBay’s Pound U-Turn Signals U.K. Post-Brexit Pain Starts Now

    (Bloomberg) -- The risks to the pound’s 2021 recovery may be becoming too numerous to bear as Britain’s currency looks poised to end a five-month winning streak.Everything from waning euphoria over the nation’s vaccine-rollout program to renewed worries about the state of the post-Brexit economy and a squeeze on public finances are taking the wind out of a rally that’s made sterling the biggest gainer this year among the G-10 currencies after the Canadian dollar. It’s slipped more than 1% in March so far, on track to interrupt an advance since September that drove it to its strongest level in almost three years.“Too much optimism may be in the price,” said London-based Mark Dowding, who this month reopened bets against the pound at BlueBay Asset Management LLP, where he oversees $70 billion. “The lockdown in the U.K. remains more restrictive than elsewhere,” putting the shackles on growth.The pessimism underscores the mounting difficulties faced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Questions over Britain’s future following its break last year from the European Union are taking center stage again, even during one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 inoculation campaigns. Trade data showed EU shipments collapsed in January. The budget deficit is set to hit about 15% of GDP this fiscal year, the highest since the Second World War.For Dowding, that means sterling may retreat more than 5% to $1.30 in the next three months, a level last seen in November -- when markets were being rattled by doubts over whether a Brexit deal could be reached. The chances of the currency touching that level by year-end are almost 50%, according to Bloomberg probability calculations based on a combination of options and forecasts. Sterling slipped as much as 0.2% to $1.3757 on Monday.Some of the shine is already starting to fade. Data from the Chicago-based Commodity Futures Trading Commission in Washington show investors have started to trim bullish bets on the pound. After their long positions hit a one-year high earlier in March, leveraged funds scaled back their wagers for a third-straight week.Even with a Brexit deal and an agreement on financial regulation out of the way, the U.K.’s departure from the EU has ushered in a fresh series of risks, including tension on the Irish border and a possible referendum on Scottish independence.Brexit will bring “a slowdown in potential growth, so from a longer-term perspective we would expect sterling to resume its downward trend,” said Seema Shah, the chief strategist at Principal Global Investors in London who sees the pound retreating to $1.30 as early as the third quarter. “Once this vaccine rollout is done and other countries have caught up, and the U.K. no longer looks like a shining light, we’re back to where we were.”Some 47% of the U.K. population had received at least one dose of vaccine as of March 25, compared with 41% in the U.S. and just 14% in Germany, according to data collected by Bloomberg News and Johns Hopkins University. Britain now expects to receive the first doses of the U.S.-made Moderna Inc. vaccine within weeks, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Sunday.Vaccination success has helped stoke optimism the country’s early reopening and a services-led recovery could put it ahead of its peers. The median of analysts’ forecasts compiled by Bloomberg is for the pound to end June at $1.39, compared with $1.35 in early January.“Negative sentiment toward the pound is gone,” said John Roe, the London-based head of multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management, which turned neutral on the pound-dollar after closing its short positions on Feb. 25. “The U.K. is much less prone to a Covid-related relapse.”Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said last week there could be a “rip-roaring” recovery even if consumers spend only a small proportion of savings accumulated during lockdown. Consumers did return to online and in-store shopping in February after a slump at the beginning of the year, official figures published Friday showed. Still, the rebound was modest.Phil Rush, at research firm Heteronomics, a Malvern, England-based financial research firm, isn’t convinced about such a recovery. He says savings have been accumulated by households least likely to spend them, and there’s no sign of any likely spending splurge.”The longer-term picture is far less positive” for the pound, said Antony Foster, head of G-10 spot trading at Nomura International Plc in London. “We all know the public finances are in dire straits. There are a lot of little bad things in the background that individually have the potential to be pretty systemic. Add them all together and it’s just not a great picture.”(Updates pricing, adds detail on Moderna Inc. vaccine in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.