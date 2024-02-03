JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 43% stake

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in JAKKS Pacific implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 11 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders own 23% of JAKKS Pacific

To get a sense of who is truly in control of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 43% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of JAKKS Pacific.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About JAKKS Pacific?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that JAKKS Pacific does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of JAKKS Pacific, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in JAKKS Pacific. The company's largest shareholder is Lawrence Rosen, with ownership of 19%. The second and third largest shareholders are Meisheng Cultural & Creative Corp, Ltd. and BlackRock, Inc., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.2%. Additionally, the company's CEO Stephen Berman directly holds 2.1% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of JAKKS Pacific

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of JAKKS Pacific, Inc.. Insiders have a US$73m stake in this US$319m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over JAKKS Pacific. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 5.2% of JAKKS Pacific stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

