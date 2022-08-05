U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,702.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,319.25
    -7.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.10
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.89
    +0.35 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0229
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2140
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9430
    -0.0730 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,138.76
    +300.23 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.70
    +1.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,437.27
    -10.79 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Jalan-Kalrock Consortium Selects IBS Software to Power Passenger Service, Booking, and Loyalty Systems for Jet Airways

·4 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has selected IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways. This selection will provide a range of technology platforms to support Jet Airways' relaunch as a people-focused airline for the digital age. As technology partner, IBS Software will deliver cutting-edge capabilities in passenger service systems (PSS) encompassing bookings, inventory and revenue management, departure control system, loyalty management, as well as a latest generation website and mobile app, designed to optimize the entire passenger and retail experience.

IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways
IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways

Jet Airways is set to relaunch commercial operations in September 2022.

"Jet Airways is coming back determined to take technology, services, and customer experience to a new level. Technology with a human touch is at the heart of everything we want to achieve, starting with getting the basics right by addressing recurring pain-points in the customer journey, both online and at the airports, while also addressing the pain-points commonly faced by airline staff," said Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer for Jet Airways. "In IBS Software, we found an ideal partner with the experience and expertise required to deliver the technology platforms and collaboration that will help us deliver on our promise to bring back an even better Jet Airways to those eagerly awaiting its relaunch, as we enter an exciting new era for the airline."

"Jet Airways is one of India's most-loved airlines and it is an absolute privilege to play a part in its highly anticipated relaunch. Air passengers in India will not only regain a hugely popular brand, they will also benefit from Jet Airways' vision to use cutting-edge technology to become a people-focused, customer-first airline updated for the digital age," said Anand Krishnan, CEO, IBS Software. "Jet Airways is committed to putting technology at the heart of its entire operations, and we're thrilled to partner with their visionary team to continue to change the face of the airline experience in India and beyond."

For more information on IBS Software's range of cloud-based, SaaS technology platforms designed to help airlines digitally transform, visit www.ibsplc.com.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore online and on-board solutions, and IBS provides logistical solutions for the energy & resources industry. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information is found at https://www.ibsplc.com/.

About Jet Airways

Launched in 1993, Jet Airways grew to become synonymous with premium air travel for discerning travellers in India. Before it suspended operations in April 2019, Jet Airways flew to over 65 destinations in India and across the world with 124 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft.

Jet Airways is being revived under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as per the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved resolution plan of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium. In a first in Indian aviation history, an airline is being revived under its own name after being grounded for an extended period.

Well-capitalised and led by seasoned industry professionals, Jet Airways in its new avatar will be India's most people-focused and customer-friendly airline, updated for the Digital Age. It will be a 'smart' full-service carrier with a two-class cabin configuration, including a business class cabin designed to global standards and an evolved new-generation economy class that offers today's customers what they most value.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1873136/JET_Airways_IBS_Software.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg

IBS Software (PRNewsfoto/IBS Software)
IBS Software (PRNewsfoto/IBS Software)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jalan-kalrock-consortium-selects-ibs-software-to-power-passenger-service-booking-and-loyalty-systems-for-jet-airways-301600658.html

SOURCE IBS Software

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Undercuts Saudi Oil in India as Competition Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- A fierce battle is brewing in India where Russia has undercut the price of oil from its OPEC+ ally Saudi Arabia, paving the way for Moscow to expand market share in one of the biggest crude importers.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeRussian barrels were cheaper than Saudi crude during April through Ju

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

    Gasoline prices have fallen for 49 consecutive days, giving consumers a much-needed break as inflation rose in food and housing.

  • The US is the world’s biggest oil producer — so why do we still need to import crude and ask countries like Saudi Arabia for help?

    We’re supposed to be energy independent. What gives?

  • Fisker CEO: Ocean SUV on track; 400K annual capacity coming by 2024

    Fisker shares are on the move after the company posted an upbeat quarterly financial report.

  • Apple to delay major iPad update so new features can be improved, report claims

    Apple could delay the release of its major upcoming iPad software update, according to a new reports. The new update, iPadOS 16, was unveiled at Apple’s WWDC event in June. It included a range of features, mostly notably “Stage Manager”, which introduces a whole new way of multitasking on the iPad.

  • Block’s Earnings Beat Estimates but the Stock Drops. Here’s Why.

    The fintech co-founded by Jack Dorsey reports a second-quarter loss of $208 million, or 36 cents a share, for the three months ended June 30.

  • Russian crude prices recover on strong India, China demand

    Spot prices for Russia's key export crude grade ESPO Blend to Asia have rebounded from all-time lows amid strong demand from top buyers India and China and easing concerns about possible sanctions, several traders said. The crude exported from the Pacific port of Kozmino saw its spot differentials dive from premiums to a record discount of more than $20 a barrel in March as western sanctions were slapped on Russian financial and energy companies following the country's invasion to Ukraine. However, the European Union tweaked sanctions on Russia that came into force last month, easing payment restrictions for oil shipments from state-owned firms Rosneft and Gazpromneft - major suppliers of ESPO crude.

  • Oil Suffers Deep Weekly Loss as Concerns Over Demand Intensify

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a punishing weekly loss on increasing evidence that a global economic slowdown is spurring demand destruction, with prices collapsing to the lowest level in six months as key time spreads contract.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeWest Texas Intermediate traded above $89 a barrel in Asia

  • Pelosi's Taiwan trip shows US and China aren't ready to fight over 'third rail' of chips

    The entire semiconductor industry seemed to be holding its breath as Nancy Pelosi’s plane made its final approach to Taipei this week. Some in the sector now appear to be exhaling.

  • US handed green battery tech discovery worth millions of taxpayer dollars to China, report reveals

    The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) gave China the rights to a green battery capable of powering an entire house for decades which cost millions of tax dollars to develop, according to a new report. Designed at a U.S. government lab near Seattle, the vanadium redox flow battery was manufactured by a company in Washington state called UniEnergy Technologies until last year, when a DOE license transfer effectively sealed its fate to a Chinese company.

  • Can Autos Keep This Steelmaker's Results Rising?

    Cleveland-Cliffs is dealing with supply chain troubles in the auto sector, which reduced demand for its steel. That could change.

  • 1 Big Reason Microsoft Could Catch Amazon in the Cloud

    The U.S. federal government has not embraced a multi-cloud approach as the private sector has. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is taking steps to address the issue that could change the landscape for massive government cloud contracts. Each cloud provider has a unique set of software and analytical tools available to their cloud-hosting infrastructure customers.

  • Ghost Security emerges from stealth to defend APIs and apps from attackers

    Ghost Security, which its founders describe as an "app security" company, today emerged from stealth with $15 million in combined funding from 468 Capital, DNX Ventures, and Munich Re Ventures at a $50 million valuation. CEO Greg Martin said that the capital will go toward expanding the team, building Ghost's product, and launching pilots with potential customers. Apps and APIs are at the core of organizations.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: EOG Resources Beats Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Airline passenger fined nearly $2,000 after dog finds undeclared McMuffins in luggage

    Zinta, an Australian airport's new biosecurity detector dog, uncovered the McMuffins in a backpack of a passenger arriving from Indonesia.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Fisker CEO: The Inflation Reduction Act will ‘slow down the adoption of EVs’

    Fisker CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker joins Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian and Akiko Fujita to discuss the electric vehicle maker's latest models, the outlook for production and supply chain issues, auto segments and competition, and how the Inflation Reduction Act could impact the electric vehicle market.&nbsp;

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 1.74% after three consecutive drops

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 1.74% on Thursday following three consecutive drops in previous adjustments, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Chinese mining rig maker Canaan says global expansion on track despite ‘crypto winter’ Fast facts The mining difficulty reading was at 28.17 trillion, as of block height 747,936, the data showed. The […]

  • SeaWorld Making Big Move to Take on Disney, Universal Theme Parks

    When it comes to theme parks, Walt Disney's Disney World and Comcast's Universal Studios Florida set the golden standard. Universal has two theme parks, a water park, as well as its own shopping area, restaurants, and hotels.