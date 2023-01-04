U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Jam jelly and preserve packaging market size to grow by USD 30.01 million, Growth opportunities led by Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd. and Berlin Packaging LLC - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The jam jelly and preserve packaging market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global and regional vendors. Quality, brand reputation, and price are some of the key competitive criteria in the market. Global vendors have a better market position than regional vendors due to their extended geographic reach. However, regional vendors are making use of digital channels, such as e-commerce platforms, to expand their presence globally. Such factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027

The jam jelly and preserve packaging market size is forecasted to grow by USD 30.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% during this period, according to Technavio.

Request latest PDF sample report

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio -  Buy the report 

Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027: Scope

The jam jelly and preserve packaging market report covers the following areas:

Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Material

  • Channel

  • Region

H Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, Bora Packaging Industries, Conagra Brands Inc., Festo SE & Co. KG, Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Kanishka Technopack Industries, LD Packaging Co. Ltd., Packaging for Retail Ltd., Packiro GmbH, Sanjeev Flexi Package Pvt. Ltd., Scholle IPN Corp., SF PACKAGING CO. LTD., Trivium Packaging B.V, and TURNHERE are among some of the major market participants.

Request a PDF sample now

What are the key data covered in this jam jelly and preserve packaging market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the jam jelly and preserve packaging market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the jam jelly and preserve packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of jam jelly and preserve packaging market vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports

The meat packaging market size is expected to increase by USD 2.27 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by material (flexible packaging and rigid packaging) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The canned food market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 29,442.6 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (canned fish and seafood, canned vegetables, canned meat, canned ready meals, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Jam Jelly And Preserve Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

146

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 30.01 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, Bora Packaging Industries, Conagra Brands Inc., Festo SE & Co. KG, Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Kanishka Technopack Industries, LD Packaging Co. Ltd., Packaging for Retail Ltd., Packiro GmbH, Sanjeev Flexi Package Pvt. Ltd., Scholle IPN Corp., SF PACKAGING CO. LTD., Trivium Packaging B.V, and TURNHERE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global jam jelly and preserve packaging market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Material

  • 6.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Material

7 Market Segmentation by Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.4 Berlin Packaging LLC

  • 12.5 Bora Packaging Industries

  • 12.6 Conagra Brands Inc.

  • 12.7 Festo SE and Co. KG

  • 12.8 Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.9 H.B. Fuller Co.

  • 12.10 Kanishka Technopack Industries

  • 12.11 LD Packaging Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Packaging for Retail Ltd.

  • 12.13 Packiro GmbH

  • 12.14 Sanjeev Flexi Package Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Scholle IPN Corp.

  • 12.16 Trivium Packaging B.V

  • 12.17 TURNHERE

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jam-jelly-and-preserve-packaging-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-30-01-million-growth-opportunities-led-by-ajanta-bottle-pvt-ltd-and-berlin-packaging-llc---technavio-301711817.html

SOURCE Technavio

