Jam jelly and preserve packaging market size to grow by USD 30.01 million, Growth opportunities led by Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd. and Berlin Packaging LLC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The jam jelly and preserve packaging market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global and regional vendors. Quality, brand reputation, and price are some of the key competitive criteria in the market. Global vendors have a better market position than regional vendors due to their extended geographic reach. However, regional vendors are making use of digital channels, such as e-commerce platforms, to expand their presence globally. Such factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027

The jam jelly and preserve packaging market size is forecasted to grow by USD 30.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% during this period, according to Technavio.

Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027: Scope

The jam jelly and preserve packaging market report covers the following areas:

Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Material

Channel

Region

H Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, Bora Packaging Industries, Conagra Brands Inc., Festo SE & Co. KG, Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Kanishka Technopack Industries, LD Packaging Co. Ltd., Packaging for Retail Ltd., Packiro GmbH, Sanjeev Flexi Package Pvt. Ltd., Scholle IPN Corp., SF PACKAGING CO. LTD., Trivium Packaging B.V, and TURNHERE are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in this jam jelly and preserve packaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the jam jelly and preserve packaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the jam jelly and preserve packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of jam jelly and preserve packaging market vendors

Story continues

Jam Jelly And Preserve Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 146 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, Bora Packaging Industries, Conagra Brands Inc., Festo SE & Co. KG, Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Kanishka Technopack Industries, LD Packaging Co. Ltd., Packaging for Retail Ltd., Packiro GmbH, Sanjeev Flexi Package Pvt. Ltd., Scholle IPN Corp., SF PACKAGING CO. LTD., Trivium Packaging B.V, and TURNHERE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

