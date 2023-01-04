Jam jelly and preserve packaging market size to grow by USD 30.01 million, Growth opportunities led by Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd. and Berlin Packaging LLC - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The jam jelly and preserve packaging market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global and regional vendors. Quality, brand reputation, and price are some of the key competitive criteria in the market. Global vendors have a better market position than regional vendors due to their extended geographic reach. However, regional vendors are making use of digital channels, such as e-commerce platforms, to expand their presence globally. Such factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The jam jelly and preserve packaging market size is forecasted to grow by USD 30.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% during this period, according to Technavio.
Request latest PDF sample report
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategies
Analyze competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report
Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027: Scope
The jam jelly and preserve packaging market report covers the following areas:
Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Material
Channel
Region
H Jam Jelly and Preserve Packaging Market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis
Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, Bora Packaging Industries, Conagra Brands Inc., Festo SE & Co. KG, Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Kanishka Technopack Industries, LD Packaging Co. Ltd., Packaging for Retail Ltd., Packiro GmbH, Sanjeev Flexi Package Pvt. Ltd., Scholle IPN Corp., SF PACKAGING CO. LTD., Trivium Packaging B.V, and TURNHERE are among some of the major market participants.
What are the key data covered in this jam jelly and preserve packaging market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the jam jelly and preserve packaging market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the jam jelly and preserve packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of jam jelly and preserve packaging market vendors
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month
Related Reports
The meat packaging market size is expected to increase by USD 2.27 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by material (flexible packaging and rigid packaging) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The canned food market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 29,442.6 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (canned fish and seafood, canned vegetables, canned meat, canned ready meals, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Jam Jelly And Preserve Packaging Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
146
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 30.01 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.1
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, Bora Packaging Industries, Conagra Brands Inc., Festo SE & Co. KG, Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Kanishka Technopack Industries, LD Packaging Co. Ltd., Packaging for Retail Ltd., Packiro GmbH, Sanjeev Flexi Package Pvt. Ltd., Scholle IPN Corp., SF PACKAGING CO. LTD., Trivium Packaging B.V, and TURNHERE
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global jam jelly and preserve packaging market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Material
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Material
6.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Material
7 Market Segmentation by Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd.
12.4 Berlin Packaging LLC
12.5 Bora Packaging Industries
12.6 Conagra Brands Inc.
12.7 Festo SE and Co. KG
12.8 Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd.
12.9 H.B. Fuller Co.
12.10 Kanishka Technopack Industries
12.11 LD Packaging Co. Ltd.
12.12 Packaging for Retail Ltd.
12.13 Packiro GmbH
12.14 Sanjeev Flexi Package Pvt. Ltd.
12.15 Scholle IPN Corp.
12.16 Trivium Packaging B.V
12.17 TURNHERE
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jam-jelly-and-preserve-packaging-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-30-01-million-growth-opportunities-led-by-ajanta-bottle-pvt-ltd-and-berlin-packaging-llc---technavio-301711817.html
SOURCE Technavio