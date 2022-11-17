U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,958.79
    -32.94 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,553.83
    -39.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,183.66
    -174.75 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.17
    -36.04 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.31
    -0.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0390
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1907
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4340
    -0.0740 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,712.80
    -108.19 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.37
    -6.51 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,955.57
    -72.73 (-0.26%)
     

Jamaica: The Next 'Investment Destination of Choice'

·2 min read

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- With its prime geographical location, investor-friendly business environment and a multitude of other competitive advantages, Jamaica is seen as a very attractive investment destination.

"It's an exciting time to invest in Jamaica with a number of attractive investment opportunities."

The Jamaican Government has approved a National Investment Policy that delivers a raft of initiatives that make it easier for both Jamaicans and foreigners to invest in Jamaica. Ministries and associated agencies will be positioned to provide greater assistance to investors throughout the investment process. Thanks to a partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the country is also expanding its Global Services Sector and encouraging investment in Agribusiness, Energy, Film/Animation/Music, Global Digital Services, Logistics and Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Mining, and Tourism.

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Most Honorable Andrew Holness, says "There has never been a more exciting time to invest in Jamaica. The Government of Jamaica continues to steadfastly pursue a transformative, equitable and sustainable development model that prioritizes macro-fiscal stability and the ease of doing business. As a result, Jamaica is experiencing a strong economic rebound from the pandemic with a number of attractive investment opportunities in traditional areas as well as in new and emerging areas."

The conference which will held in Montego Bay on November 29 - 30 under the theme Jamaica - the Nearshore Delivery Hub of the Caribbean, is expected to draw over 400 specially invited global investors, stakeholders and senior business executives. Prospective investors will learn about Jamaica's investment potential, sector-based opportunities and competitive advantages through panel discussions, targeted sector presentations, networking opportunities, and site visits.

Senator the Honourable Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, says," We are inviting investors from across the world to invest in Jamaica and be a part of this exciting period of innovation, transformation, and economic growth. Invest Jamaica 2022 is one of the many initiatives of the government that communicates our commitment to the development, investment, and growth of a more sustainable Jamaican economy and business environment.

"Jamaica is rising as a leading Caribbean investment destination with its stable macro-economic outlook, growing sectors like logistics and outsourcing, and a favorable business environment. The Invest Jamaica conference provides an opportunity for investors to see these positives firsthand and learn why the island is the place to do business, while engaging the local business community " said Tariq Alli, IDB Caribbean General Manager and Jamaica Country Representative.

Visit www.invest-jamaica.com to register.

Media Enquiries:
marketing@jamprocorp.com
(876) 978-7755

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jamaica-the-next-investment-destination-of-choice-301680802.html

SOURCE Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/16/c7061.html

