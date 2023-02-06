U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,112.00
    -35.75 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,735.00
    -227.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,475.50
    -148.50 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.20
    -18.30 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.36
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.00
    +8.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0774
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.62
    +0.89 (+4.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0860
    +0.9360 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,853.18
    -533.12 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.98
    -11.88 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,827.69
    -74.11 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Jamaica Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Jamaica Licenses its Third Mobile Telecom Provider

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jamaica - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.

Jamaica licenses its third mobile telecom provider

Jamaica's telecom sector has for many years been propped up by the mobile sector, which accounts for the vast majority of internet connections and voice lines. It also accounts for just over half of telecom sector revenue.

The merger between Digicel and Claro's Jamaican business in 2012 strengthened Digicel's position in the market, but in recent quarters Digicel Group's financial difficulties have caused it considerable problems. The Group has considered selling off its units in the Pacific region, while it has renegotiated a number of bonds to reduce its debt to about $5.8 billion. Assets have been placed under the management of a newly created holding company.

Both Digicel and its only rival, Flow (supported by its new owner Liberty Global), have extended their LTE networks across the island, particularly during the pandemic in response to a sharp increase in data traffic.

The regulator has endeavoured to develop the MVNO sector in a bid to improve competition, though with little success. The 700MHz licensee Symbiote Investments, trading as Caricel Jamaica, had its license revoked at the end of 2018 due to breaches of the terms of the Telecommunications Act.

The UK-based Privy Council in August 2020 refused Caricel's application for permission to appeal the revocation of its telecom licences. To fill the gap in the market, a new operator, Rock Mobile, was licensed in May 2021, with obligations to provide 95% population coverage within two years.

In December 2020, the government announced the rollout of a national broadband network costing up to $237 million. The funding will be spent on improving connectivity in underserved areas, improving access to education, and deploying networks to public locations such as hospitals, municipal institutions, and police stations.

To aid in this national broadband effort, the government received a donation of 650km of fibre cabling from local cable TV providers and the two main toll road operators.

To encourage the use of digital channels as the country deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, companies such as Scotiabank have given their customers zero-rated data access to mobile banking applications, while Digicel Jamaica has subsidised data plans and zero-rated data access to some educational platforms and websites.

This report contains overviews, analyses and statistics of the Jamaican fixed-line, mobile and broadband markets together with information on convergence issues and on the country's fixed line incumbent and major mobile operators.

Key developments

  • Rock Mobile secures 700MHz licence, becoming Jamaica's third mobile provider;

  • Digicel transfers assets into a new holding company as its struggles with debt;

  • Digicel Foundation donates $1 million to the National Health Fund for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines;

  • Government announces rollout of national broadband network, receives donation of 650km of fibre cabling from cable TV and toll road operators;

  • Flow embarks on $150 million investment program, secures spectrum in the AWS band between 1710MHz and 2200MHz;

  • Jamaica Public Service awarded funding by the US Trade and Development Agency to advance the Smart City New Kingston program;

  • Report update includes the regulator's market updates to Q4 2021, operator data to Q1 2022, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report

  • Columbus Communications

  • Liberty Global

  • China Mobile

  • Digicel Group

  • Cable & Wireless

  • Ericsson

  • Flow

  • Huawei

  • LIME

  • Rivada Networks

  • Rock Mobile

  • Symbiote Investments (Caricel)

  • ZTE

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market

  • Market analysis

Regulatory environment

  • Regulatory authorities

  • Fixed-line developments

  • Mobile network developments

Mobile market

  • Mobile statistics

  • Mobile broadband

  • Mobile infrastructure

  • Major mobile operators

  • Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

  • Market analysis

  • Market analysis

  • Broadband statistics

  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Fixed network operators

Digital economy

  • Regional Initiative

  • E-commerce

  • e-learning

Telecommunications infrastructure

  • Overview of the national telecom network

  • International infrastructure

  • Smart infrastructure

  • Smart Cities

Appendix Historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qsm09k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Transaction Capital Limited's (JSE:TCP) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

    Transaction Capital Limited's ( JSE:TCP ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.1x might make it look like a strong...

  • Haleon plc's (LON:HLN) largest shareholders are public companies with 45% ownership, institutions own 42%

    A look at the shareholders of Haleon plc ( LON:HLN ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the...

  • Factbox: Renault, Nissan detail joint projects to revive alliance

    Nissan and Renault on Monday unveiled details of their redesigned alliance, with the Japanese car maker committing to buy a stake of up to 15% in Renault's electric vehicles unit Ampere. The four projects to be considered in Latin America include: * A new half-ton pick-up, developed by Renault Group andshared with Nissan in Argentina. * Collaboration on the Nissan Frontier/Renault Alaskanfamily, a one-ton pick-up, would continue.

  • Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Soared 77% in January

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) rocketed 77.4% higher in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise software provider is seeing increased enthusiasm from investors due to the hype around the new AI chatbots released by companies like Open AI. The company also just announced a partnership to integrate AI language models from companies like Open AI and Google into C3.ai's software applications, which investors took as a positive sign for the stock.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Nio Stock vs. BYD Stock

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) and BYD (OTC: BYDD.F)(OTC: BYDDY) are catching a powerful tailwind from growing electric vehicle (EV) sales. This video will answer which EV stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Buffett Stock Portfolio: Warren Buffett’s Recent Buys

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s stock portfolio and his recent buys. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Buffett Stock Portfolio: Warren Buffett’s 5 Recent Buys. American business tycoon, entrepreneur, and investor Warren Edward Buffett presently serves as Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO. He […]

  • Adani Crisis: How a Short Seller Wiped Out Billions in Wealth From One of India’s Richest Men

    Gautam Adani an Indian businessman, is one of the richest people in the world. Here is what you need to know about the Adani saga. There are seven India-listed companies bearing the Adani name, including firms in power transmission, green energy and port operation.

  • ‘The world’s largest Ponzi scheme’: Peter Schiff just blasted the US debt ceiling drama. Here are 3 assets he trusts amid major market uncertainty

    The government is in a doom spiral of spending and borrowing

  • Don't Race Out To Buy International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see International...

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While investors are in the trenches of a volatile stock market right now, that doesn't mean things will stay this way forever. Bear market periods are inevitable and have come and gone throughout the history of the stock market. Regardless of when the road ahead finally smooths out for investors, those who continued to snap up shares of wonderful companies at bargain prices can be well positioned for a future market recovery.

  • Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 dividend challengers by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Dividend Challengers are companies that have raised their dividends for five years or more. These companies […]

  • Why Meta Platforms Jumped 23.8% in January

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) jumped 23.8% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The social media company has been in the limelight since joining a slew of big tech companies in announcing widespread layoffs amounting to 13% of its workforce back in November. There were several reasons for investors to feel more optimistic last month.

  • Capital Allocation Trends At NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Aren't Ideal

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly...

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Becomes a Hot Meme Stock

    The seller of used cars online has just experienced a crazy stock market week reminiscent of the phenomenon of meme stocks.

  • Where Will Altria Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Altria's (NYSE: MO) stock rose nearly 6% on Feb. 1 after its fourth-quarter report. The domestic tobacco leader's revenue (net of excise taxes) stayed nearly flat year over year at $5.08 billion but missed analysts' estimates by $70 million. Altria's bottom line beat suggested that its traditional tactics of raising prices, cutting costs, and buying back shares still enabled it to squeeze out higher earnings per share as declining smoking rates throttled its shipments.

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Sells Alibaba, TSMC, and MGM Stock. It Bought Harley-Davidson.

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund cut stakes in Alibaba, Taiwan Semiconductor, and MGM in the third quarter. It doubled down on Harley-Davidson.

  • Steve Eisman of ‘Big Short’ Fame Sees a New Paradigm Unfolding in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the recent rally in everything from tech stocks to crypto, says Steve Eisman.Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsThe Neuberger Berman Group portfolio manager, who famously bet agai

  • ChatGPT Will Replace Some Jobs, But Traders Say Not Theirs

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced artificial intelligence systems stand to threaten jobs primarily in the financial, legal and technology sectors, according to the latest MLIV Pulse survey.Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit Sanction