James Alexander Douglas Is The CEO & Director of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) And They Just Picked Up 288% More Shares

Those following along with United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by James Alexander Douglas, CEO & Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.0m on stock at an average price of US$22.22. That purchase boosted their holding by 288%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

United Natural Foods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by James Alexander Douglas is the biggest insider purchase of United Natural Foods shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$25.78), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

James Alexander Douglas bought a total of 48.10k shares over the year at an average price of US$22.94. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that United Natural Foods insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$27m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The United Natural Foods Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest United Natural Foods insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with United Natural Foods (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

