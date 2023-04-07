James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opens Its First Store in Brenham

KERRVILLE, Texas, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is excited to announce the opening of its first retail location in Brenham. The new store is located at the Brenham Crossing shopping center at 940 US Highway 290 E, Brenham, Texas 77833.

Guests can expect to see designs that represent Brenham and Washington County including the Bluebonnet Charm, Bluebonnet Ring and the iconic Texas Landscape Charm highlighting the picturesque Texas scenery.

"We're excited to open our first store in Brenham and serve our loyal customers who previously had to travel over 20 miles to shop in-person at a James Avery store," James Avery Chief Product and Revenue Officer Karina Dolgin says. "Brenham has a vibrant and authentic Texas spirit, and we are excited to be a part of the community."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for a gift card drawing. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 15 there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

"We are happy to welcome our customers to our new store in Brenham Crossing, and we can't wait for them to shop some of our beloved designs," said store manager Jackie Maddox. "We are opening just in time to start shopping for Mother's Day and will have dedicated displays full of gifts for Mom including designs to celebrate her family, her faith and much more."

The store's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Store Manager Jackie Maddox and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 38 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

Drawing Details

Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: 24 $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted April 5 through April 15. Hourly drawings on April 15 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration at the Brenham James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person, per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

