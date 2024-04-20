James de Crespigny Bought 56% More Shares In Catalyst Metals

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the MD, CEO & Director, James de Crespigny, recently bought a whopping AU$1m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.75. That purchase boosted their holding by 56%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Catalyst Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by James de Crespigny was the biggest purchase of Catalyst Metals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.86. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Catalyst Metals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 17% of Catalyst Metals shares, worth about AU$32m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Catalyst Metals Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Catalyst Metals shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Catalyst Metals is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

