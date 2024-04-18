James Fisher and Sons Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£496.2m (up 3.8% from FY 2022).

Net loss: UK£51.0m (down from UK£8.70m profit in FY 2022).

UK£1.01 loss per share (down from UK£0.17 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

James Fisher and Sons Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates significantly.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Energy segment contributing a total revenue of UK£266.5m (54% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth UK£360.3m amounted to 73% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to UK£109.6m (59% of total expenses). Explore how FSJ's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 1.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.6% growth forecast for the Infrastructure industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in the United Kingdom.

The company's shares are up 1.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for James Fisher and Sons (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

