James G. Krueger MD, Ph.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James G. Krueger MD, Ph.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Member for his excellence as a Dermatologist at Rockefeller University Hospital.

Dr. Krueger earned his Bachelor's degree from Princeton University and a Ph.D. in Virology and Cell Biology from Rockefeller University. He then received his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College, where he also completed an internship in internal medicine and a residency in dermatology. He is considered an expert in the diagnosis and treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory skin disorders such as hidradenitis suppurativa and is board certified in dermatology by the American Board of Dermatology (ABD). According to the doctor, ABD is a voluntary non-profit private autonomous organization formed for the primary purpose of protecting the public interest by establishing and maintaining high standards of training education and qualifications of physicians rendering care in dermatology.

Dr. Krueger has practiced his 25-year career with Rockefeller University Hospital. He serves as Head of the Laboratory for Investigative Dermatology and Professor in Clinical Investigation and Dermatology at Rockefeller University. He also serves as Co-Director for the Center for Clinical and Translational Science at Rockefeller University Hospital and as Chief Executive Officer of the hospital since July 2008.

Dr. Krueger noted that dermatology is the branch of medicine dealing with the skin. The skin is the largest organ of the body. Dermatology is a specialty with both medical and surgical aspects. A dermatologist is a specialist who manages skin diseases and addresses both internal and external causes, including cosmetic concerns involving the skin. Dermatological duties include providing consultations and screening tests and undertaking cutaneous surgical procedures.

Psoriasis, caused when the immune system attacks the skin, is one of the most accessible human diseases in which to examine how the activation of white blood cells called T cells leads to autoimmune disorders. Dr. Krueger uses psoriasis as a model to study inflammatory diseases that involve Th17 cells, a set of T cells. His work has implications for other common inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. His group focuses on cutaneous inflammation and autoimmune mechanisms in human skin. The group's research is fundamentally rooted in "bench-to-bedside" science combining the clinical study of new medical therapeutics with laboratory research on relevant immunopathogenic mechanisms in human cells and tissues.

According to Dr. Krueger, the laboratory conducts clinical research on patients with psoriasis vulgaris at The Rockefeller University Hospital. They treat patients with various engineered immune molecules to restore normal immune responses. By combining novel immune-directed therapeutics with a large-scale study of gene expression, an approach called pharmacogenetics, the researchers seek to uncover the molecular pathways that cause pathogenic inflammation and regulate normal human immune responses. Dr. Krueger's work has formed the scientific basis for the highly successful treatment of psoriasis with a range of biologic immune drugs that target the "Type 17" inflammatory immune axis.

Dr. Krueger has earned the Distinguished Achievement Award American Skin Association, 2001; Psoriasis Research Achievement Award American Skin Association, 2001; E.H. Ahrens, Jr. Award Association for Patient-Oriented Research, 2006; Astellas Award American Academy of Dermatology. 2010; Farber Award Society of Investigative Dermatology, 2010; and Van Scott Award for Innovative Therapy of the Skin, 2015.

The doctor focuses on research in the lab and is happy to share his knowledge with others. He is often sought for advice because of his expertise and associated methods. He feels his persistence and hard work have been the key to his success.

Dr. Krueger enjoys cooking in his free time.

