James Halstead (LON:JHD) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.0575

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 15th of December to £0.0575, which will be 4.5% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.055. This takes the annual payment to 4.1% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

James Halstead's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, James Halstead was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 0.007%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 83%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

James Halstead Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.04 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.9% per year. Growth of 2.9% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

James Halstead Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in James Halstead stock. Is James Halstead not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

