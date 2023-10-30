James Halstead (LON:JHD) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at James Halstead's (LON:JHD) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on James Halstead is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = UK£52m ÷ (UK£246m - UK£64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, James Halstead has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.8% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for James Halstead compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for James Halstead.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

James Halstead deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 29% and the business has deployed 26% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Our Take On James Halstead's ROCE

In short, we'd argue James Halstead has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 15% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

