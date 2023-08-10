Is James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Key Insights

The projected fair value for James Halstead is UK£1.72 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

James Halstead is estimated to be 21% overvalued based on current share price of UK£2.09

How far off is James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£44.0m UK£45.7m UK£47.0m UK£48.1m UK£49.2m UK£50.1m UK£50.9m UK£51.8m UK£52.6m UK£53.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.86% Est @ 2.41% Est @ 2.10% Est @ 1.89% Est @ 1.73% Est @ 1.63% Est @ 1.55% Est @ 1.50% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% UK£40.8 UK£39.3 UK£37.4 UK£35.5 UK£33.6 UK£31.8 UK£30.0 UK£28.2 UK£26.6 UK£25.0

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£328m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£53m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (7.9%– 1.4%) = UK£832m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£832m÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= UK£390m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£718m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.1, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at James Halstead as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.100. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for James Halstead

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Building market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For James Halstead, we've put together three fundamental elements you should consider:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for James Halstead (1 is a bit concerning!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does JHD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

