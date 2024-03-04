James Halstead plc's (LON:JHD) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

James Halstead (LON:JHD) has had a rough three months with its share price down 3.9%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on James Halstead's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for James Halstead is:

24% = UK£42m ÷ UK£174m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.24.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

James Halstead's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, James Halstead has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.4% the company's ROE is quite impressive. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in James Halstead's meagre five year net income growth average of 2.2%. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or or poor allocation of capital.

We then compared James Halstead's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 8.3% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if James Halstead is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is James Halstead Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

James Halstead has a three-year median payout ratio of 82% (implying that it keeps only 18% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

In addition, James Halstead has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 81%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that James Halstead's future ROE will be 22% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, it does look like James Halstead has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return.

