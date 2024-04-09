Is James Hardie Industries plc's (ASX:JHX) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already know that James Hardie Industries' (ASX:JHX) stock increased by 7.8% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on James Hardie Industries' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for James Hardie Industries is:

28% = US$536m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.28 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

James Hardie Industries' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

First thing first, we like that James Hardie Industries has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.9% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, James Hardie Industries' exceptional 24% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by James Hardie Industries compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 0.7% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about James Hardie Industries''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is James Hardie Industries Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a regular dividend. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 0.6% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that James Hardie Industries' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

