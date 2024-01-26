James Hardie (JHX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

James Hardie (JHX) closed at $36.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.46% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.

The the stock of fiber cement maker has fallen by 4.77% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of James Hardie will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 12, 2024.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.60 per share and a revenue of $3.94 billion, indicating changes of +17.65% and +4.37%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for James Hardie. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.27% increase. James Hardie presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, James Hardie is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.27.

It's also important to note that JHX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

