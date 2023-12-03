James Latham's (LON:LTHM) Dividend Will Be £0.0775

The board of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.0775 per share on the 26th of January. This makes the dividend yield 3.5%, which is above the industry average.

James Latham's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, James Latham's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 25.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 37%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

James Latham Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.102 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.361. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. James Latham has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for James Latham's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

James Latham Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for James Latham that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

