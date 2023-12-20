James Mitchell Bought 72% More Shares In Frontier Developments

Investors who take an interest in Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) should definitely note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, James Mitchell, recently paid UK£1.13 per share to buy UK£164k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 72%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Frontier Developments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by James Mitchell was the biggest purchase of Frontier Developments shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£1.44. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Frontier Developments insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around UK£1.47. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AIM:FDEV Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2023

Does Frontier Developments Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Frontier Developments insiders own about UK£19m worth of shares. That equates to 34% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Frontier Developments Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Frontier Developments shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Frontier Developments has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

