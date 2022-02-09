U.S. markets close in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,584.81
    +63.27 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,776.91
    +314.13 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,455.04
    +260.58 (+1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.27
    +33.90 (+1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.78
    +0.42 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.00
    +7.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9250
    -0.0290 (-1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5100
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,389.90
    +1,290.57 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,036.22
    +33.51 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

James Murdoch and Uday Shankar unveil $1.5 billion Qatar-backed investment firm Bodhi Tree, to focus on India and Southeast Asia

Manish Singh
·2 min read

James Murdoch and Uday Shankar have launched a new venture called Bodhi Tree with a $1.5 billion backing from Qatar Investment Authority as the duo looks to double down on their investment in Southeast Asia and India, the two said on Thursday.

The duo most recently worked at investment firm Lupa Systems after Murdoch's departure as chief executive of 21st Century Fox. Shankar previously served as the chair and chief executive of Star India, which was owned by Fox prior to the giant's acquisition to Disney. Lupa Systems was looking to raise $345 million in a SPAC last year.

Lupa Systems made a number of investments, including in media outfit Vice and Indian edtech startup DoubtNut and news aggregator and short video platform DailyHunt.

"We are very pleased to announce Bodhi Tree," the two said in a joint statement on Wednesday. "Opportunities abound to scale exciting businesses in India and the broader Southeast Asia region. Our continued focus on investing and building relationships in these regions comes from our deep conviction in the long-term growth of these economies and the incredible power of these consumers, as these sectors are transformed by technology."

Through the new venture, the duo plans to invest in "deep consumer engagement" firms with a focus on media, education and healthcare. The goal with the investments is to "positively impact millions of consumers across the region," the venture said in a statement.

Bodhi Tree, which has yet to announce any investment, did not disclose whether it will have any other LPs. (It's rare for an investment firm to have just one giant LP.)

"QIA is proud to play a key role in bringing Bodhi Tree to reality. QIA is investing in the technology and media space and India is a key market for us. QIA looks forward to backing Bodhi Tree as they drive forward their growth plans in the future," said Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, chief executive of QIA, in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Canopy Growth, Sundial Growers, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Jumped Today

    The cannabis sector hasn't been a favorite among investors in recent months, but marijuana company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is helping to boost stocks in the sector today. At 11:47 a.m. ET, Canopy shares were up 16.4%, and the stocks of its Canadian peers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) were up 13.5% and 9.6%, respectively. Today's bounce came after Canopy Growth reported its third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial report, showing a narrower-than-anticipated loss as well as better-than-expected revenue.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Why XPeng Shares Popped Today

    The stock of Chinese electric car maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) got a boost Wednesday morning when the company announced a change in the availability if its shares to Chinese investors. XPeng's American depositary shares popped over 11% in early trading, and still held a gain of 6.2% as of 10:28 a.m. ET. Effective today, XPeng's ordinary shares trading on the Hong Kong exchange have been included in a trading link called the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 27% Today

    Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped by as much as 26.7% in early trading Wednesday after the solar energy company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. Demand was generally strong in the market, but Enphase also started shipping the IQ8 microinverter -- its latest model, which can create a single-home microgrid with just solar panels and microinverters.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped as much as 10% in the first month of the new year, and many growth stocks took a hit. One area with tremendous growth potential for investors with a higher tolerance for risk is fintech stocks. Three fintech stocks you can buy today are Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK).

  • Ford and GM are Down on Earnings. Is Either Stock a Buy?

    Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Daniel Foelber (Ford): The year-to-date charts for both Ford and GM are pretty ugly, as both stocks are down over 12%.

  • Disney earnings preview: Streaming growth, theme park attendance in spotlight

    When Disney unveils fourth quarter results after the bell on Wednesday, user growth for the entertainment giant’s streaming service Disney+ and the recovery in foot traffic at theme parks will be closely monitored by investors.

  • Meta shares rise, travel stocks up, Chinese EV makers rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre gives an outlook on the market and tech, travel, pharmaceutical, and Chinese electric vehicle stocks.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • Microsoft reportedly pursuing deal for cybersecurity company Mandiant

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses a Bloomberg report that Microsoft is interested in acquiring Mandiant.

  • AGNICO EAGLE AND KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD COMPLETE MERGER TRANSACTION

    Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) ("Kirkland Lake Gold") are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced merger of equals transaction (the "Merger").

  • Got $3,000? 2 Stocks to Buy to Take Advantage of the Stock Market Correction

    While major indexes like the S&P 500 are only down 5.4% year to date, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index is down more than double that. Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) have been hit especially hard, falling 30% and 42% year to date, despite having very fundamentally strong businesses.

  • Down 52% In 3 Months, Is Moderna Stock a Bargain Buy?

    Since the debut of its white-hot coronavirus vaccine, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been an insanely good stock to own. The secret is that Moderna's business hasn't fundamentally changed, and it's still a company that's capable of developing world-changing medicines. Moderna's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio rests at 9.4, which is much lower than the biotechnology industry's average of nearly 22.

  • Will Weakness in InMode Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

    With its stock down 43% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard InMode (NASDAQ:INMD). But if you pay close...

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Says It’s Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Minister