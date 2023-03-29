James Petcoff Is The Executive Chairman & Co-CEO of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) And They Just Picked Up 6.3% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) should definitely note that the Executive Chairman & Co-CEO, James Petcoff, recently paid US$1.51 per share to buy US$302k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 6.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

See our latest analysis for Conifer Holdings

Conifer Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Executive Chairman & Co-CEO James Petcoff was not their only acquisition of Conifer Holdings shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$2.00 per share in a US$1.5m purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.62 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably James Petcoff was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.3m for 1.20m shares. But they sold 200.00k shares for US$300k. Overall, Conifer Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Conifer Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Conifer Holdings insiders own 40% of the company, worth about US$8.0m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Conifer Holdings Insiders?

Insider buying and selling have balanced each other out in the last three months, so we can't deduct anything useful from these recent trades. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Conifer Holdings insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Conifer Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Of course Conifer Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here