James River Announces Dates for Its 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced it will release its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).



Investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 930-8055, conference ID# 3487409, or via the internet by visiting www.jrgh.net and clicking on the "Investor Relations" link. Please access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available until 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on December 3, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or by visiting the company website.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

