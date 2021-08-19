U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,355.50
    -39.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,539.00
    -348.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,741.75
    -107.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,117.00
    -38.00 (-1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.26
    -2.20 (-3.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.08
    +6.17 (+34.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3679
    -0.0068 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6010
    -0.1590 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,183.50
    -630.94 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,105.58
    -23.11 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.43
    -144.89 (-2.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 364,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) ("James River") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against James River on behalf of those who purchased or acquired James River common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/james-river-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=james_river

Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453

Toll free (844) 887-9500

James River is a holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated its true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber polices; and (4) as a result, the defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

James River investors may, no later than September 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-class-action-reminder--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-reminds-shareholders-of-deadline-in-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-301358438.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • Oil prices continue to tumble amid rising COVID cases and falling US output

    Oil prices have been impacted by slower growth in China.

  • Doctor on U.S. COVID-19 Data : 'Our data collection is frankly pathetic'

    Dr. Eric Topol, Scripps Research Institute Executive VP and Scripps Research Translational Institute Director & Founder, tells Yahoo Finance why he's shifted his view on booster shots.&nbsp;

  • Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

    Court gives green light to push ahead with £10bn claim over credit card fees on behalf of 46 million customers

  • Copper and Iron Ore Tumble as Growth Fears Roil Metals Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore plunged and copper sank to a four-month low as worries over Chinese steel production, global growth risks and the prospect of reduced U.S. stimulus roiled metals markets.This week’s drop for iron ore accelerated, with futures sliding as much as 14% to the lowest since December in Singapore on expectations that Chinese steel output and consumption will weaken over the rest of the year, partly as authorities curb pollution. Prices are more than 40% below a record high reach

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Apple censors its product engraving service much more strictly in China, report finds

    Report calls for ‘clear, consistent, and transparent’ guidelines explaining why and how Apple moderates content

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 83% to 116% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Famed investor Benjamin Graham once made an interesting observation: "In the short term, the market is a voting machine; but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." Put another way, a stock's price on any given day is heavily influenced by its popularity, but the underlying fundamentals ultimately matter more over time.

  • Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

    Oil dropped to below $66 a barrel on Thursday, its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise, a stronger U.S. dollar and a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories. Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said. "The longer-than-anticipated battle against the invisible enemy has made investors cautious and pragmatic, leading to gradually softer prices," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • China lures Western fund managers to tackle looming pensions crisis

    As tensions rise with the West and its leaders crack down on tech entrepreneurs, China is becoming an increasingly hard place to make a fortune.

  • China regulator says livestreaming sales stars should speak Mandarin, dress well

    Hosts in China's livestreaming industry should speak Mandarin and dress appropriately when they market products online, the country's commerce ministry said on Wednesday, as it looks to tighten its oversight of the sector. Livestreaming marketing has seen its popularity surge in the last two years among brands like L’Oreal, Nike, Dyson and online shoppers, and most Chinese e-commerce platforms now offer the option to purchase and sell products via livestreaming. It became the target of scrutiny last year with some shoppers and brands accusing some livestreamers of misrepresenting products or faking sales numbers, prompting China's cyberspace regulator to announce draft rules in November.

  • UK court sets scene for $14 billion-plus class action against Mastercard

    A London court on Wednesday approved a 10 billion pound-plus ($14 billion-plus) class action against global payments processor Mastercard that claimants said could entitle 46 million British adults to roughly 300 pounds each if it is successful. The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) had been expected to certify Britain's first mass consumer class action, brought by former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks, after the UK Supreme Court overruled objections to it in December. The decision to finally authorise the five-year case as a collective action establishes a standard for a string of other proposed class actions that have been stalled in its wake.

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • Tesla Supplier CATL Said To Be Building Manufacturing Base In Shanghai — Home To EV Maker's China Gigafactory

    China’s CATL, a battery supplier to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), has signed an agreement with the local government to build a manufacturing base in Shanghai, cnEVpost reported on Thursday. What Happened: The manufacturing base will double up as a global innovation center, an international functional headquarters, and a future energy research institute. CATL's settlement in Shanghai is expected to logistically benefit Tesla's battery supply chain. The Elon Musk-led electric c

  • Russia fines Google again for failing to remove banned content

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court on Thursday fined Alphabet Inc's Google 6 million roubles ($80,881) for failing to delete content that Russia deems illegal, the second such penalty to be imposed on the U.S. tech giant in less than a week. Amid a wider standoff with Big Tech, Russia has hit Google and other companies with a series of small fines in the past year, some concerning banned content and others for failing to localise user data on Russian territory. Moscow is also seeking to compel foreign technology firms to open offices in Russia.

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S. Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said that on Oct. 21 she will likely announce when she will rule on whether Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer for Huawei’s Technologies and daughter of its founder, will be extradited. Meng was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018 at the request of U.S. authorities.

  • Sugar rally could help India to export 6 million tonnes without subsidy

    India could export 6 million tonnes of sugar in the new season starting in October even without government subsidies, with global prices making overseas sales more lucrative after rising to their highest in 4-1/2 years, industry officials said on Wednesday. New Delhi is expected to withdraw sugar export subsidies from the new season as a sharp rise in prices makes it easier for Indian mills to sell on the world market, the most senior civil servant at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution told Reuters on Tuesday. "Even without the subsidy, India could export 6 million tonnes of sugar provided the market remains stable above 20 cents per lb," said B.B. Thombare, president of the West Indian Sugar Mills Association.