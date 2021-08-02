U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

JAMES RIVER INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

·2 min read

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors who purchased James River Group Holdings, Ltd. securities (NASDAQ:JRVR) between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021 may seek to participate in the case as a Lead Plaintiff. Interested investors may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/JamesRiver for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917. A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of JRVR. Investors do not need to be the Lead Plaintiff to recover as class members if the case is successful.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/JamesRiver

The case alleges that James River and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; and (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies.

Interested James River investors have until September 7, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/JamesRiver

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:
Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/JamesRiver

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658005/JAMES-RIVER-INVESTOR-ALERT-Shareholder-Lawsuit-Filed

