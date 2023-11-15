James Sullivan Bought 54% More Shares In Horizon Gold

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN) Non-Executive Director, James Sullivan, recently bought AU$90k worth of stock, for AU$0.30 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 54%, which is arguably a good sign.

Horizon Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by James Sullivan is the biggest insider purchase of Horizon Gold shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.29). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. James Sullivan was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Horizon Gold

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Horizon Gold insiders own 5.4% of the company, worth about AU$2.3m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Horizon Gold Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Horizon Gold insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Horizon Gold (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

