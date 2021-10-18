James Sykes to Webcast Live October 19 at 2:30 PM ET Discussing Baselode's New Uranium Discovery. Register Now

U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

·2 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce CEO & President, James Sykes, will be webcasting live at OTC Markets Group's "Uranium & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference". James will be discussing the Company's recent uranium discovery (ACKIO) on its Hook Uranium project, Baselode's exploration plans moving forward and what investors can expect. There will be a live Q&A period following the presentation.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 207,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond-drilling.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE Baselode Energy Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/18/c4308.html

