James Warburton joins Gore Mutual as new Chief Information Officer

·2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, ON, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Gore Mutual Insurance Company (Gore Mutual) has announced that James Warburton will join the company as Chief Information Officer, effective June 6, 2022. Warburton will be part of Gore Mutual's Executive team and report to Chief Executive Officer Andy Taylor.

Newly appointed Chief Information Officer, James Warburton, standing in front of a wall with Gore Mutual's logo. (CNW Group/Gore Mutual Insurance Company)
Newly appointed Chief Information Officer, James Warburton, standing in front of a wall with Gore Mutual's logo. (CNW Group/Gore Mutual Insurance Company)

"As a successful business and technology leader, who brings strong advisory practice leadership, I'm confident that James will help our organization continue its unprecedented transformation journey," says Andy Taylor, chief executive officer. "With his experience in technology transformation, building strong technical teams and deep expertise in the P&C industry, I look forward to working closely with James as we continue to enhance our technology capabilities for industry-leading broker and customer experiences."

"I'm thrilled to join Gore Mutual and help the company execute its long-term vision, accelerate its growth and offer enhanced products and services for our broker partners and customers," says James Warburton, chief information officer. "Gore Mutual is a company that operates with purpose and integrity, and truly cares about its employees, brokers and customers. I look forward to contributing to the successful momentum of this great Canadian mutual insurance company."

Warburton will lead the technology team through the next phase in the company's transformation journey—Next Horizon—to become a purpose-driven, digitally led, national insurer. With nearly two decades of experience, Warburton brings a track record of leading high-performing teams and delivering technology and business solutions. He joins Gore Mutual from Aviva Canada, where he has held several senior leadership roles, including Vice-President of Technology Platforms and Vice-President of Transformation Distribution. In these roles, Warburton managed the core applications, including the full Guidewire Suite, leading technology transformation for the Commercial business, and driving the innovation and modernization of distribution and broker channels.

ABOUT GORE MUTUAL

Built on a foundation of financial strength for more than 180 years, Gore Mutual Insurance Company is one of Canada's first property and casualty insurers. With offices in Cambridge, Toronto and Vancouver, Gore Mutual is a Canadian mutual company offering competitive insurance products through trusted broker partners. Every decision and investment made is anchored in the long-term benefits to customers, members and communities.

Insurance that does good – this is our Purpose. Grounded in our purpose and guided by our core values, at Gore Mutual, we believe that being good and doing good by our employees, customers and broker partners will benefit not only them but also us—which in turn allows us to spread good in our communities and reward the good we see in others. This is what is driving our work to become a purpose-driven, digitally-led national insurer.

For more information, visit goremutual.ca or Gore Mutual's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

Newly appointed Chief Information Officer, James Warburton, at Gore Mutual's downtown Toronto office. (CNW Group/Gore Mutual Insurance Company)
Newly appointed Chief Information Officer, James Warburton, at Gore Mutual's downtown Toronto office. (CNW Group/Gore Mutual Insurance Company)
Gore Mutual Insurance Company (CNW Group/Gore Mutual Insurance Company)
Gore Mutual Insurance Company (CNW Group/Gore Mutual Insurance Company)

SOURCE Gore Mutual Insurance Company

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/06/c3180.html

