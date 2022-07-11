U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,878.75
    -22.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,145.00
    -165.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,067.25
    -84.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.30
    -13.10 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.06
    -2.73 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.00
    -7.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0128
    -0.0055 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    +0.19 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1972
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8280
    +0.7480 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,491.77
    -859.01 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.64
    -36.03 (-7.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.80
    -58.44 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

President Biden will reveal the first James Webb Space Telescope image today at 5PM ET

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
NASA

NASA has decided to reveal the first James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) image today rather than waiting until tomorrow as planned, it announced in a tweet. President Joe Biden will do the honor at 5PM ET, with a live stream of the event available on NASA TV and images available simultaneously on NASA's website.

Anticipation has been building for the first images, to say the least. NASA stoked that on Friday by announcing the targets to be shown, including the Carina and Southern Ring Nebulae, the gas exoplanet WASP-96b and a deep field view of the SMACS 0723 galaxy clusters. Only a select group of scientists and administrators have viewed the images so far. "What I have seen moved me, as a scientist, as an engineer, and as a human being," said NASA deputy administrator Pam Melroy.

It appears that just a single image will be revealed today, but NASA didn't say which one. The rest are still slated to arrive tomorrow, starting at 9:45 with remarks by NASA and Webb leadership. That'll be followed by live coverage of the image release slated for 10:30 AM ET on NASA TV, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and Daily Motion.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is back on sale for $299

    This weekend, Amazon has discounted both the 64GB and 256GB variants of Apple’s entry-level tablet.

  • NASA reveals targets of first James Webb telescope images

    Space lovers have been waiting on the edge of their seats since the James Webb space telescope launched last year. Once the upgraded telescope reached its final destination, the wait became even more difficult. Now, months after the first adjustments to the instruments began, NASA is finally gearing up to show off the first James … The post NASA reveals targets of first James Webb telescope images appeared first on BGR.

  • Scientists think they’ve solved the Earth’s oldest mystery

    Researchers believe they have cracked the strange circumstances behind how the Earth was formed

  • These stunning ’Pillars of Creation’ photos were captured from someone’s backyard

    NASA’s Hubble space telescope has taken its fair share of amazing photos. Perhaps one of the most iconic, though, is its capture of Hubble’s Pillars of Creation photo in 1995. The photo, which features one of the most detailed images of the Eagle Nebula, is a powerhouse showcasing the utter beauty of space. Part of … The post These stunning ’Pillars of Creation’ photos were captured from someone’s backyard appeared first on BGR.

  • NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images

    (Reuters) -Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. The rest will be released as previously scheduled in a live broadcast and webcast on Tuesday from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, by NASA and its European and Canadian space agency collaborators.

  • How climate change is intensifying this summer's extreme weather

    'Summer has become the danger season'

  • Asteroid NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission landed on had a surface like a ‘pit of plastic balls’

    Bennu turned out nothing like scientists had expected.

  • First James Webb Telescope photo to be unveiled by Biden

    President Joe Biden will unveil the much-anticipated first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope on Monday, agency officials confirmed.

  • Space entrepreneurs to oversee British satellite launches from the sofa

    British space entrepreneurs will be able to monitor satellite launches from the comfort of their own sofas using a mission control room being built in Oxfordshire.

  • Objective Reality May Not Exist at All, Quantum Physicists Say

    Reality might be “in the eye of the observer,” according to new research.

  • James Webb Space Telescope opens its eyes on the Universe

    Space enthusiasts are holding their breath.

  • NASA to unveil first images from James Webb Space Telescope

    After six months of tests and checkout, the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is finally ready for center stage.

  • Driftwood Outdoors: Cover crops build soil, slow erosion and protect water

    Agriculture and conservation go hand in hand. Farmers must take care of the land, because it is the key to their livelihood.

  • A couple of killer whales are hunting great white sharks and eating their organs

    In the 2010 science fiction thriller Repo Men, starring Jude Law and Forest Whitaker, artificial organs are fatally taken from individuals if they fail to make regular payments for their use. It’s a nightmare scenario, but one which thankfully hasn’t manifested in the real world. In the animal kingdom, however, things are a little different, especially if you’re a great white shark in the coastal regions around South Africa. In 2017, two killer whales showed up in the region and promptly began h

  • XRP Remains in the Hands of Market Forces Ahead of Hinman Ruling

    XRP found early support this morning. Sunday’s sell-off, however, highlighted lingering headwinds as investors await the William Hinman court ruling.

  • Musk’s About-Face on Twitter Shifts Takeover Saga to Delaware

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that Elon Musk has decided that he doesn’t want to buy Twitter Inc. after all, he can’t just walk away from the $44 billion contract. The billionaire co-founder of Tesla Inc. will need to make his case before a judge in Delaware that Twitter failed to uphold its side of a merger deal reached in April. If history is a guide, his job won’t be easy.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazak

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the consumer price index for June, and the Federal Reserve will publish its fifth beige book of the year.

  • Russian rouble settles near 61 vs dollar after volatile week of trade

    The Russian rouble slipped back past the 61 level against the dollar on Monday, after volatile swings in recent sessions, as the market continued to wait for updates on currency interventions. The rouble is the world's best-performing currency https://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/NewsServices/mediaProxy?apiKey=6d416f26-7b24-4f31-beb6-1b5aa0f3fafb&url=http%3A%2F%2Ffingfx.thomsonreuters.com%2Fgfx%2Frngs%2FGLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE%2F0100301V041%2Findex.html so far this year, boosted by measures - including restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings - taken to shield Russia's financial system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • What's the Environmental Impact of Cryptocurrency?

    Cryptocurrency mining requires massive amounts of energy. Discover why cryptocurrency mining is so energy-intensive and learn about alternatives to crypto mining.

  • China Stimulus Unlikely to Reverse Global Metals Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity investors looking to China to reverse the severe rout in global metals markets may be disappointed, with Beijing unable to deliver the kind of investment splurge that powered past bull markets.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityAuthorities are mulling a