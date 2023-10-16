Jameson to retire in early 2024 as Aiken Chamber of Commerce president, CEO

Oct. 16—The president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce will retire early next year.

J. David Jameson sent an email about his decision to the chamber's board of directors Monday, and the chamber also issued a news release.

"Today, I am announcing my retirement set for the last day of February 2024," wrote Jameson to the Aiken Chamber's board. "The chosen date marks the 50th anniversary of my career. 2023 (Chamber of Commerce) Chair Jason Rabun and 2024 Chair Charlie Hartz and I have been discussing this timing since late spring. We are notifying you today so that the board can discuss the next steps at Thursday's board meeting.

"Time flies and it is hard for me to believe that half of my career has been Aiken — first for six years at the Economic Development Partnership (of Aiken and Edgefield Counties) and now for 18 years at the Aiken Chamber," Jameson continued. "I am forever grateful for my career. Life could have taken me in many different directions, but I landed just where I needed to be. I treasure the years of friendships, camaraderie and life-changing moments.

"You can count on me to help the chamber prepare for a new president," Jameson concluded. "Although I will soon be on the sidelines, I will always cheer for your success as you continue to build Aiken's future. I still have five months to wrap some things up. Let's make each day between now and Feb. 29 a great day for business in Aiken, South Carolina."

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon praised Jameson for his positive impact locally over the years.

"David has been Aiken's leading advocate for all businesses," Osbon said. "He has led the chamber with vision, and many of the successes we celebrate in our city are because of his efforts."

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh expressed a similar opinion.

"Whether out in our community marketing local businesses or sitting around a conference table discussing the ways to make our diverse and engaged community better, David Jameson made many significant contributions," Bedenbaugh said. "I appreciate his leadership, and he can retire knowing he leaves a positive, indelible imprint on Aiken."

According to Rabun, Jameson will be missed.

"Those are big shoes to fill, obviously," Rabun said.

He described Jameson's relationship with the Aiken community and his influence as an advocate for local businesses as "impactful."

As the Aiken Chamber's 2024 chair, "I will be forming a search committee for his (Jameson's) replacement," Hartz said. "We are certainly sad to see him go. He has been an outstanding president and CEO."

Hartz also mentioned that the Aiken Chamber has received three five-star accreditations from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce while Jameson has been in charge.

"That's very unusual," Hartz said.

During his career, Jameson worked with chambers of commerce and economic development groups in in North Carolina as well as South Carolina. They included the following organizations:

—Jasper County (S.C.) Chamber of Commerce.

—Bamberg County (S.C) Chamber of Commerce.

—Colleton County (S.C.) Resource and Development Board.

—Fayetteville (N.C.) Chamber of Commerce.

—Greensboro (N.C.) Chamber of Commerce.

Jameson also is a past president of the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, South Carolina Economic Developers Association and South Carolina Community Development Association.

In addition, Jameson is a recipient of the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor awarded by the governor of South Carolina.

He became the Aiken Chamber's president and CEO in February 2006.