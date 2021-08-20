U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7980
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,826.50
    +2,292.96 (+4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.56
    +37.17 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Jamf Announces Final Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamf
·24 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Final second quarter 2021 financial results reflect no changes from previously reported preliminary financial results

  • Q2 total revenue of $86.2 million, representing year-over-year growth of 39%

  • ARR year-over-year growth of 38% to $333.0 million as of June 30, 2021

  • Q2 cash flow provided by operations of $34.0 million; Unlevered free cash flow of $33.1 million, or 38% of total revenue

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced final financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The final second quarter financial results reflect no changes from the preliminary financial results announced on August 10, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • ARR: ARR increase of 38% year-over-year to $333.0 million as of June 30, 2021.

  • Revenue: Total revenue of $86.2 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year.

  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit of $66.9 million, or 78% of total revenue, compared to $48.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP Gross Profit was $70.2 million, or 81% of total revenue, compared to $51.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Operating Loss/Income: GAAP operating loss of $16.1 million, compared to GAAP operating income of $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP Operating Income of $7.7 million, or 9% of total revenue, compared to $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations of $34.0 million, compared to $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Unlevered free cash flow of $33.1 million, or 38% of total revenue, compared to $21.0 million, or 34% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2020.

These results reflect Jamf’s previously announced revision to correct a previously disclosed immaterial error related to certain commissions that were incorrectly capitalized, which has no impact on key business metrics. Additionally, the company has published supplemental revised financial information for the fiscal quarters of 2019 and 2020, and the first quarter of 2021 on its website at ir.jamf.com.

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains descriptions of these reconciliations.

“We’re pleased with our final results for the second quarter, which demonstrate balanced growth across our products, geographies and top industries, with particular strength in our commercial business due to the improving operating environment,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “As we noted when we announced preliminary results, this performance, along with strength in our add-on products, gives us confidence as we enter the second half of the year and begin to integrate the Wandera solutions into our platform. We’ll continue to execute our strategy and extend our leadership in Apple Enterprise Management as we start to deliver the full Jamf platform that connects, manages and protects all Apple devices, data and users.”

Recent Business Highlights

As previously announced, recent business highlights include:

  • Ended the second quarter with 23.2 million Apple devices on our platform, representing growth of 35% year over year, and more than 53,000 customers, representing growth of approximately 3,000 customers within the quarter.

  • Completed the acquisition of Wandera, a leader in zero trust cloud security and access for mobile devices, on July 1, 2021.

  • Expanded Jamf Connect with Jamf Unlock, a workflow application that provides enterprise-grade, passwordless, multi-factor security, allowing users to authenticate to Mac via Face ID from their iPhone or iPad.

  • Launched Compliance Reporter, a solution that provides greater visibility into Mac activity for threat hunting and compliance checks.

  • Announced enhancements to Jamf Marketplace and Jamf Developer Portal to help organizations elevate their Apple enterprise environments.

  • Introduced Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset with Single Login to enhance iPhone and iPad shared device management for frontline workers.

  • Unveiled key improvements to Jamf Nation, the world’s largest online community of Apple administrators.

  • Jamf ranked #30 on the Fortune Best Workplaces for MillennialsTM 2021 list.

Financial Outlook

There are no changes to the financial outlook previously provided on August 10, 2021.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, the company currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $92.5 to $94.5 million, including an anticipated Wandera revenue contribution of approximately $5 million

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income of $0.5 to $1.5 million, including an anticipated Wandera Non-GAAP Operating Loss contribution of approximately $5 million

For the full year 2021, the company currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $357 to $361 million, including an anticipated Wandera revenue contribution of approximately $11 million

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income of $18 to $20 million, including an anticipated Wandera Non-GAAP Operating Loss contribution of approximately $10.5 million

To assist with modeling, for the third quarter of 2021 and full year 2021, amortization is expected to be approximately $11.8 million and $40.6 million, respectively. These amounts reflect the impact of the preliminary purchase price allocation for the Wandera acquisition and are subject to change. In addition, for the third quarter of 2021 and full year 2021, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes is expected to be approximately $9.5 million and $59.5 million, respectively.

Jamf is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of Non-GAAP Operating Income to GAAP operating income (loss) because certain items are out of Jamf’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition-related earn-out, costs associated with our secondary offering, amortization and stock-based compensation. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking Non-GAAP Operating Income is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected GAAP operating income (loss) being materially less than is indicated by currently estimated Non-GAAP Operating Income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) Margin, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Margin are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, acquisition-related earnout, costs associated with our secondary offerings, foreign currency transaction loss, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, legal reserve and discrete tax items. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by the company's management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. Jamf strongly encourages investors review our consolidated financial statements included in publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely solely on any single financial measurement or communication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events, statements about the potential benefits of the acquisition, possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth opportunities, and the potential value creation as a result of combined offerings. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: statements regarding our future financial and operating performance (including our financial outlook for future reporting periods); our ability to realize the potential benefits of the acquisition of Wandera; other risks related to our integration of Wandera’s business, team, and technology; the impact on our operations and financial condition from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of customer dissatisfaction with Apple or other negative events affecting Apple services and devices, and failure of enterprises to adopt Apple products; the potentially adverse impact of changes in features and functionality by Apple on our engineering focus or product development efforts; changes in our continued relationship with Apple; the fact that we are not party to any exclusive agreements or arrangements with Apple; our reliance, in part, on channel partners for the sale and distribution of our products; the impact of reputational harm if users perceive our products as the cause of device failure; our ability to successfully develop new products or materially enhance current products through our research and development efforts; our ability to continue to attract new customers; our ability to retain our current customers; our ability to sell additional functionality to our current customers; our ability to meet service-level commitments under our subscription agreements; our ability to correctly estimate market opportunity and forecast market growth; risks associated with failing to continue our recent growth rates; our dependence on one of our products for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to scale our business and manage our expenses; our ability to change our pricing models, if necessary to compete successfully; the impact of delays or outages of our cloud services from any disruptions, capacity limitations or interferences of third-party data centers that host our cloud services, including Amazon Web Services; our ability to maintain, enhance and protect our brand; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; the ability of Jamf Nation to thrive and grow as we expand our business; the potential impact of inaccurate, incomplete or misleading content that is posted on Jamf Nation; our ability to offer high-quality support; risks and uncertainties associated with potential acquisitions and divestitures, including, but not limited to, disruptions to ongoing operations; diversions of management from day-to-day responsibilities; adverse impacts on our financial condition; failure of an acquired business to further our strategy; uncertainty of synergies; personnel issues; resulting lawsuits and issues unidentified in diligence processes; our ability to predict and respond to rapidly evolving technological trends and our customers' changing needs; our ability to compete with existing and new companies; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; the impact of reductions in IT spending; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; risks associated with competitive challenges faced by our customers; the impact of our often long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; the risks associated with sales to new and existing enterprise customers; the risks associated with free trials and other inbound, lead-generation sales strategies; the risks associated with indemnity provisions in our contracts; our management team’s limited experience managing a public company; the impact of any catastrophic events; the impact of global economic conditions; risks associated with cyber-security events; the impact of real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our products; the impact of interruptions or performance problems associated with our technology or infrastructure; the impact of general disruptions to data transmission; risks associated with stringent and changing privacy laws, regulations and standards, and information security policies and contractual obligations related to data privacy and security; the risks associated with intellectual property infringement claims; our reliance on third-party software and intellectual property licenses; our ability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights; and the risks associated with our use of open source software in our products.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release relate only to events as of the date hereof. Jamf undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com

Media Contact
Rachel Nauen
media@jamf.com

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020 (1)

(Unaudited)

(As Revised)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

226,485

$

194,868

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $480 and $530

66,667

69,056

Income taxes receivable

565

632

Deferred contract costs

10,480

8,284

Prepaid expenses

14,432

13,283

Other current assets

2,687

1,113

Total current assets

321,316

287,236

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

17,223

15,130

Goodwill

541,850

541,480

Other intangible assets, net

189,021

202,878

Deferred contract costs, non-current

25,993

22,202

Other assets

28,112

5,359

Total assets

$

1,123,515

$

1,074,285

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

9,037

$

6,967

Accrued liabilities

38,263

31,916

Income taxes payable

417

713

Deferred revenues

180,707

160,002

Total current liabilities

228,424

199,598

Deferred revenues, non-current

57,750

45,507

Deferred tax liability, net

4,306

5,087

Other liabilities

29,076

13,079

Total liabilities

319,556

263,271

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred stock

Common stock

118

117

Additional paid-in capital

917,116

903,116

Accumulated deficit

(113,275

)

(92,219

)

Total stockholders’ equity

803,959

811,014

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,123,515

$

1,074,285

(1) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct an immaterial error related to certain commissions that were incorrectly capitalized. The commissions, as well as the associated payroll taxes and retirement plan contributions, were not incremental to the acquisition of customer contracts and should have been expensed as incurred. In addition, certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct other immaterial errors.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 (1)(3)

2021 (2)

2020 (1)(3)

(As Revised)

(As Revised)

Revenue:

Subscription

$

80,718

$

58,600

$

155,200

$

112,804

Services

3,929

2,632

7,932

6,719

License

1,591

1,032

3,833

2,794

Total revenue

86,238

62,264

166,965

122,317

Cost of revenue:

Cost of subscription(4)(6) (exclusive of amortization expense shown below)

13,875

8,740

25,889

17,988

Cost of services(4)(6) (exclusive of amortization expense shown below)

2,607

2,210

5,072

5,300

Amortization expense

2,860

2,678

5,637

5,355

Total cost of revenue

19,342

13,628

36,598

28,643

Gross profit

66,896

48,636

130,367

93,674

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing(4)(5)(6)

32,617

20,781

62,784

43,785

Research and development(4)(5)(6)(7)

17,203

11,949

32,829

24,587

General and administrative(4)(5)(6)(7)

27,508

6,528

43,752

17,743

Amortization expense

5,623

5,634

11,250

11,308

Total operating expenses

82,951

44,892

150,615

97,423

Income (loss) from operations

(16,055

)

3,744

(20,248

)

(3,749

)

Interest expense, net

(167

)

(4,690

)

(222

)

(9,468

)

Foreign currency transaction loss

(308

)

(13

)

(526

)

(317

)

Other income, net

36

91

Loss before income tax (provision) benefit

(16,530

)

(923

)

(20,996

)

(13,443

)

Income tax (provision) benefit

63

89

(60

)

3,113

Net loss

$

(16,467

)

$

(834

)

$

(21,056

)

$

(10,330

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.10

)

Weighted‑average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

117,909,720

102,862,404

117,649,467

102,861,475

(1) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct an immaterial error related to certain commissions that were incorrectly capitalized. The commissions, as well as the associated payroll taxes and retirement plan contributions, were not incremental to the acquisition of customer contracts and should have been expensed as incurred. In addition, certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct other immaterial errors.

(2) Includes the three months ended March 31, 2021, which has been revised to correct the immaterial errors noted above.

(3) In the fourth quarter of 2020, we reclassified on-premise subscription revenue from license revenue to subscription revenue on a retroactive basis.

(4) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands)

Cost of revenue:

Subscription

$

344

$

38

$

668

$

76

Services

75

152

Sales and marketing

1,088

111

1,930

222

Research and development

1,153

141

1,931

298

General and administrative

1,446

474

2,257

979

$

4,106

$

764

$

6,938

$

1,575

(5) Includes payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:​

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands)

Sales and marketing

$

59

$

$

146

$

Research and development

24

117

General and administrative

138

353

$

221

$

$

616

$

(6) Includes depreciation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(As Revised)

(As Revised)

(in thousands)

Cost of revenue:

Subscription

$

249

$

245

$

512

$

500

Services

38

50

81

107

Sales and marketing

524

472

1,098

998

Research and development

277

281

582

594

General and administrative

183

141

378

306

$

1,271

$

1,189

$

2,651

$

2,505

(7) Includes acquisition-related expense as follows:​

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands)

Research and development

$

41

$

$

41

$

General and administrative

2,174

1,636

2,284

3,236

$

2,215

$

1,636

$

2,325

$

3,236

General and administrative also includes acquisition-related earnout and legal reserve of $3.9 million and $4.2 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $4.2 million and $4.2 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. General and administrative also includes acquisition-related earnout of $(3.7) million for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The acquisition-related earnout was an expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a benefit for the prior year periods reflecting the change in fair value of the Digita acquisition contingent liability due to growth in sales of our Jamf Protect product.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 (1)

2020 (2)

(As Revised)

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss

$

(21,056

)

$

(10,330

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization expense

19,538

19,170

Amortization of deferred contract costs

5,861

3,452

Amortization of debt issuance costs

249

571

Non-cash lease expense

2,398

Provision for bad debt expense and returns

(41

)

812

Share‑based compensation

6,938

1,575

Deferred tax benefit

(669

)

(3,082

)

Adjustment to contingent consideration

4,237

(3,700

)

Other

454

(156

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Trade accounts receivable

2,249

(7,316

)

Income tax receivable/payable

(238

)

(278

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,986

)

928

Deferred contract costs

(11,848

)

(8,035

)

Accounts payable

2,284

202

Accrued liabilities

(1,889

)

(2,371

)

Deferred revenue

32,627

16,833

Other liabilities

(86

)

1,240

Net cash provided by operating activities

38,022

9,515

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition, net of cash acquired

(3,041

)

Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements

(5,211

)

(1,366

)

Proceeds from sale of equipment and leasehold improvements

22

Net cash used in investing activities

(8,230

)

(1,366

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Debt issuance costs

(530

)

Cash paid for offering costs

(243

)

(2,203

)

Cash paid for contingent consideration

(4,206

)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

7,063

103

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,084

(2,100

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(259

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

31,617

6,049

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

194,868

32,375

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

226,485

$

38,424

(1) Includes the three months ended March 31, 2021, which has been revised to correct the immaterial errors noted below.

(2) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct an immaterial error related to certain commissions that were incorrectly capitalized. The commissions, as well as the associated payroll taxes and retirement plan contributions, were not incremental to the acquisition of customer contracts and should have been expensed as incurred. In addition, certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct other immaterial errors.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Financial Information

Disaggregated Revenues

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 (1)

2021 (2)

2020 (1)

(As Revised)

(As Revised)

SaaS subscription and support and maintenance

$

72,121

$

52,830

$

138,897

$

102,494

On‑premise subscription

8,597

5,770

16,303

10,310

Subscription revenue

80,718

58,600

155,200

112,804

Professional services

3,929

2,632

7,932

6,719

Perpetual licenses

1,591

1,032

3,833

2,794

Non‑subscription revenue

5,520

3,664

11,765

9,513

Total revenue

$

86,238

$

62,264

$

166,965

$

122,317

(1) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors.

(2) Includes the three months ended March 31, 2021, which has been revised to correct immaterial errors.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 (1)

2021 (2)

2020 (1)

(As Revised)

(As Revised)

Operating expenses

$

82,951

$

44,892

$

150,615

$

97,423

Amortization expense

(5,623

)

(5,634

)

(11,250

)

(11,308

)

Stock-based compensation

(3,687

)

(726

)

(6,118

)

(1,499

)

Acquisition-related expense

(2,215

)

(1,636

)

(2,325

)

(3,236

)

Acquisition-related earnout

(3,937

)

3,700

(4,237

)

3,700

Offering costs

(594

)

(594

)

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

(221

)

(616

)

Legal reserve

(4,200

)

(4,200

)

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

$

62,474

$

40,596

$

121,275

$

85,080

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 (1)

2021 (2)

2020 (1)

(As Revised)

(As Revised)

Gross profit

$

66,896

$

48,636

$

130,367

$

93,674

Amortization expense

2,860

2,678

5,637

5,355

Stock-based compensation

419

38

820

76

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$

70,175

$

51,352

$

136,824

$

99,105

Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin

81

%

82

%

82

%

81

%

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 (1)

2021 (2)

2020 (1)

(As Revised)

(As Revised)

Operating income (loss)

$

(16,055

)

$

3,744

$

(20,248

)

$

(3,749

)

Amortization expense

8,483

8,312

16,887

16,663

Stock-based compensation

4,106

764

6,938

1,575

Acquisition-related expense

2,215

1,636

2,325

3,236

Acquisition-related earnout

3,937

(3,700

)

4,237

(3,700

)

Offering costs

594

594

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

221

616

Legal reserve

4,200

4,200

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$

7,701

$

10,756

$

15,549

$

14,025

Non-GAAP Operating Income Margin

9

%

17

%

9

%

11

%

(1) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct an immaterial error related to certain commissions that were incorrectly capitalized. The commissions, as well as the associated payroll taxes and retirement plan contributions, were not incremental to the acquisition of customer contracts and should have been expensed as incurred. In addition, certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct other immaterial errors.

(2) Includes the three months ended March 31, 2021, which has been revised to correct the immaterial errors noted above.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 (1)

2021 (2)

2020 (1)

(As Revised)

(As Revised)

Net loss

$

(16,467

)

$

(834

)

$

(21,056

)

$

(10,330

)

Amortization expense

8,483

8,312

16,887

16,663

Stock-based compensation

4,106

764

6,938

1,575

Foreign currency transaction loss

308

13

526

317

Acquisition-related expense

2,215

1,636

2,325

3,236

Acquisition-related earnout

3,937

(3,700

)

4,237

(3,700

)

Offering costs

594

594

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

221

616

Legal reserve

4,200

4,200

Discrete tax items

(101

)

108

(51

)

(277

)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes(3)

(1,486

)

(3,828

)

Non-GAAP Net Income

$

7,496

$

4,813

$

15,216

$

3,656

Net loss per share:

Basic

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.10

)

Diluted

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.10

)

Weighted‑average shares used in computing net loss per share:

Basic

117,909,720

102,862,404

117,649,467

102,861,475

Diluted

117,909,720

102,862,404

117,649,467

102,861,475

Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:

Basic

$

0.06

$

0.05

$

0.13

$

0.04

Diluted

$

0.06

$

0.05

$

0.13

$

0.03

Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:

Basic

117,909,720

102,862,404

117,649,467

102,861,475

Diluted

120,521,776

105,348,252

120,499,563

105,326,099

(1) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct an immaterial error related to certain commissions that were incorrectly capitalized. The commissions, as well as the associated payroll taxes and retirement plan contributions, were not incremental to the acquisition of customer contracts and should have been expensed as incurred. In addition, certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct other immaterial errors.

(2) Includes the three months ended March 31, 2021, which has been revised to correct the immaterial errors noted above.

(3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the related tax effects of the adjustments to Non-GAAP Net Income were calculated using the respective statutory tax rate for applicable jurisdictions, which was not materially different from our annual effective tax rate for full year 2020 of approximately 25%. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, our annual effective tax rate was impacted by changes in the domestic valuation allowance. Therefore, we used a tax rate of nil for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 as this rate was materially different than our statutory rate.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 (1)

(As Revised)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

33,999

$

16,812

$

38,022

$

9,515

Add:

Cash paid for interest

3

4,528

6

9,262

Cash paid for acquisition-related expense

1,033

1,094

1,600

Less:

Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements

(1,921

)

(327

)

(5,211

)

(1,366

)

Unlevered free cash flow

$

33,114

$

21,013

$

33,911

$

19,011

Unlevered free cash flow margin

38

%

34

%

20

%

16

%

(1) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors.


Recommended Stories

  • Dow snaps 3-session skid to end above 35,000 as tech rallies, but stocks book weekly losses as delta variant hits confidence

    U.S. stocks on Friday booked a strong finish to an otherwise turbulent week that saw all three main equity index log weekly losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by about 225 points, or 0.7%, ending higher for the first time in four sessions, with a weekly decline of 1.1%. The S&P 500 index closed 0.8% higher to around 4,442, with a weekly slide of 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite Index enjoyed the best session on Friday, rising 1.2%, helping to cut its weekly slide to 0.7%. The week ended hig

  • Why Snowflake Stock Is Melting

    Shares of cloud-based data storage and analytics service provider Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are falling today, down by 8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can probably blame investment firm Cleveland Research for that. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Cleveland Research counseled caution over Snowflake stock this morning, warning that Snowflake's partners "are seeing sales cycles elongate on increased competition from hyperscalers," and that Alphabet's BigQuery cloud data warehouse may be Snowflake's biggest competition.

  • Why Nikola, Lordstown, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Popped Today

    The stocks of some electric vehicle makers reversed recent declines on Friday with sharp jumps. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell electric truck makers Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) were up between 8% and 11% at the highs of the day today.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli, the chief of New York-based GAMCO Investors, has a net worth of […]

  • What China's new data privacy law means for Asian markets

    Tiffany Hsiao, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Artisan Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss regulatory risks in China after a new data privacy law was passed.

  • Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Chewy, Inc.'s ( NYSE:CHWY ) business as it appears the company may be on...

  • 15 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable lithium companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the growing lithium industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World. Lithium has been at the forefront of many technological advancements over the last […]

  • President Terry Rich Just Bought 98% More Shares In Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

    Those following along with Surgalign Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRGA ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase...

  • 3 Top Stocks for Retirees

    As a retiree, you are likely looking for a steady income stream to supplement your Social Security payments. You could spread out your investments among stocks that generate attractive dividend income, such as Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and those that generate slightly lower yield income but can be handy should you need to liquidate your position on short notice. Utilities, such as Southern Company (NYSE: SO), fit the bill here.

  • Dow Jones Surges From Key Level As Microsoft Fizzes Higher On This; Tesla AI Day Gains Fade

    The Dow Jones rallied from a key level Friday. Microsoft stock spiked on news, while Intel stock slipped. Tesla stock saw AI Day gains fade.

  • Why Shares of Major Metals and Mining Stocks Melted This Week

    It's turning out to be a nerve-wracking week for metals and mining stocks, with many breaking their winning streak that started this year and falling precipitously. There's a common link between all these stocks: They're industrial metals producers, dealing in base metals, which also explains why they're tumbling.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Microsoft raises Office prices, Robinhood extends earnings sell-off, Bitcoin and crypto stocks rally

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions—what that tells market historians

    Friday marks the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Why Fastly, Pinterest, and Teladoc Health Stocks Notched Higher on Friday

    Following a severe beating for all three stocks, their share prices seem to be getting some support.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.