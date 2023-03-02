U.S. markets closed

Jamf Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Jamf
·1 min read
Jamf
Jamf

MINNEAPOLIS, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:

  • The JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 7 at 9:00am Pacific Time

A webcast of this event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.jamf.com/.

About Jamf
Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com


