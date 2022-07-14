U.S. markets closed

Jamf to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022

Jamf
·1 min read
In this article:
  JAMF
    Watchlist
Jamf
Jamf

MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 4, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Jamf Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com.

Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website or by clicking here.

Replay: A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m. ET.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com

Media Contact:
Rachel Nauen
media@jamf.com


