U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,152.10
    -36.33 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,269.16
    -473.66 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,389.43
    -12.43 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.99
    -5.71 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.42
    +0.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.68
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2149
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6240
    +0.0220 (+1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4139
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6500
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,423.16
    +481.99 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,513.93
    +1,271.26 (+523.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,947.99
    -175.69 (-2.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,608.59
    -909.71 (-3.08%)
     

Jamf snags zero trust security startup Wandera for $400M

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Jamf, the enterprise Apple device management company, announced that it was acquiring Wandera, a zero trust security startup, for $400 million at the market close today. Today's purchase is the largest in the company's history.

Jamf provides IT at large organizations with a set of management services for Apple devices. It is the leader in the market, and snagging Wandera provides a missing modern security layer for the platform.

Jamf CEO Dean Hager says that Wandera's zero trust approach fills in an important piece in the Jamf platform tool set. "The combination of Wandera and Jamf will provide our customers a single source platform that handles deployment, application lifecycle management, policies, filtering and security capabilities across all Apple devices while delivering zero trust network access for all mobile workers," Hager said in a statement.

Zero trust, as the name implies, is an approach to security where you don't trust anybody regardless of whether they are inside or outside your network. It requires that you force everyone to provide multiple forms of authentication to prove their identity before they can access company resources.

The need for a zero trust approach became even more acute during the pandemic when employees have often been working from home and have needed access to applications and other company resources from wherever they happened to be, a trend that was happening even prior to COVID, and is likely to continue after it ends.

Apple device management company Jamf files S-1 as it prepares to go public

Wandera, which is based in London, was founded in 2012 by brothers Roy and Eldar Tuvey, who had previously co-founded another security startup called ScanSafe. Cisco acquired that company, which helped protect web gateways as a service for $183 million back in 2009. The brothers raised over $53 million along the way for Wandera. Investors included Bessemer Venture Partners, 83North and Sapphire Ventures.

Sapphire co-founder and managing director Andreas Weiskam had this to say about the company: "I’ve had the pleasure of working with co-founders (and brothers) Eldar Tuvey and Roy Tuvey for the last several years now and I can honestly say they’re great entrepreneurs and leaders, having built a real company of consequence."

He added, "They’ve created a unique security product which addresses mobile threats by leveraging the increasingly important zero trust network. By joining the Jamf family, the two will help shape the future of the zero trust cloud. And it goes without saying that this is a big win for the customers, especially for those in the Apple ecosystem."

Under the terms of the deal, Jamf is paying Wandera $350 million in cash, then paying them two $25 million payments on October 1, 2021 and December 15, 2021. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter assuming it passes regulatory scrutiny.

Jamf’s IPO underscores hot demand for tech shares

 

Recommended Stories

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts 'serious correction' in commodities

    The sell-off in high-growth stocks since the beginning of the year does not signal the end to the tech rally that began during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, said Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund last year. Wood, whose flagship fund suffered its largest outflows on record last week, said in a webinar Tuesday that she sees spiking commodity prices as a sign that businesses are double or triple ordering supplies as they try to restart their global supply lines. Fears of inflation have weighed heavily on growth stocks since the start of the year and helped bolster value stocks, which tend to benefit from rising commodities and higher interest rates.

  • U.S. business lobby calls on China to play fair, warns of consumer boycott danger

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China should implement its commitments to equal treatment for foreign business and abandon "implicit" guidance to replace foreign products with domestic alternatives, the American Chamber of Commerce in China said on Tuesday. In an annual white paper, the chamber, also known as AmCham, which represents 900 companies, also called on the United States and China to communicate more and cooperate on climate change and public health. The relationship between the world's two biggest economies deteriorated rapidly over the past few years over issues ranging from trade to China's response to COVID-19.

  • Cathie Wood’s Misery Mounts as ARKK Assets Dip Below $20 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s miserable month continued on Tuesday, as her flagship exchange-traded fund extended declines and its assets dropped below $20 billion to the lowest since January.The Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) slid 1% as of 9:47 a.m. in New York. Caught in a broad tech selloff, the product has fallen for nine of the past 10 sessions, a retreat that accelerated on Monday in the biggest slide in about seven weeks.Tesla Inc., the fund’s biggest holding, was down 3.5% on Tuesday. Teladoc Inc., also heavily weighted in the ETF, dropped less than 1%.The stock rotation out of expensive-looking tech names is proving tough for Wood and her firm, Ark Investment Management, with investors pulling more than $500 million from the main fund in May so far.Big bets on the likes of Tesla and Bitcoin lured billions to Ark’s products, but more recently investors have been souring on the kind of pricey shares the money manager favors in companies with often unproven technologies. Other speculative corners of the market have also suffered, with an ETF tracking special-purpose acquisition companies slumping 20% this year.Read more: Rout Lands on Nasdaq Where Shorts Are Massing, Bulls Getting OutWith ARKK down some 34% from its February peak, options activity paints an increasingly gloomy picture. The number of bearish put contracts outstanding has jumped to a record. Short interest remains near an all-time high, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.(Updates price moves throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • What Can China Do to Control Record Commodity Prices?

    (Bloomberg) -- The surging cost of commodities to industries and households is a threat to China’s economic growth and the purchasing power of its citizenry.As prices soar for everything from the copper and steel used in construction, to the coal that heats homes and powers factories, to the corn that feeds animals, what can Beijing do to control the record-breaking rally?The answer is complicated by several factors, including policies on pollution and imports that have only served to exacerbate supply constraints. Beijing has imposed output curbs on metals like steel and aluminum to reduce emissions as part of President Xi Jinping’s commitment to deliver a carbon neutral economy by 2060. And it has cut purchases of coal and other commodities like copper from major supplier Australia as relations between the two nations have soured.Moreover, the world’s biggest consumer of commodities is being forced to compete for materials just as global economies bounce back from the pandemic, driven by massive government stimulus, particularly in the U.S.That can only dilute China’s efforts to rein in markets. Still, short of imposing price controls, Beijing has options that range from precise strikes on individual commodities to blunter tools that would affect the whole economy.Trading RestrictionsChina’s busy commodities bourses are a usual suspect for Beijing whenever the government feels price moves are getting a bit too wild. True to form, Monday’s dramatic jump in iron ore triggered a stern response. The Dalian Commodity Exchange vowed to “severely punish” unspecified violations in iron ore trading as it raised margin requirements and narrowed daily trading bands. The Shanghai Futures Exchange also pledged to tighten trading on steel, while the Zhengzhou bourse made a similar move on thermal coal.The goal is to cool speculative flows that can draw in waves of investment and generate dizzying price spikes. The trouble is that this approach doesn’t necessarily help to manage a physical market with its own momentum. Steel prices are rallying worldwide without having a really significant futures market, for example. Still, iron ore futures in Dalian dropped slightly on Tuesday, while rebar and hot-rolled coil in Shanghai marched to new highs ahead of the new restrictions. Thermal coal also forged a fresh record.Inducing SupplyChina is able to lean on its vast state sector to ease shortages, an effort that has recently met with only mixed results at best. Last month, the top economic planning agency told coal miners to produce at their maximum winter output levels, which has barely put a dent in the market’s subsequent rise to all-time highs. For gas, unusually cold winter weather led to an official dressing down for importers following their inability to meet demand, which seems to have motivated some to bring forward their purchases for this year.The efforts to boost energy supplies have been upset by diplomatic tensions with Canberra. China has banned Australian coal imports, one of a number of restrictions on a swathe of goods from barley to wine. And at least two of China’s smaller gas importers have been told to avoid purchasing additional gas from Australia for delivery over the next year.Releasing StockpilesChina has considered selling about 500,000 tons of aluminum from its state reserves to cool the market. Prices plunged initially on the plan before rising again to their highest level in a decade. China’s output of the lightweight metal was 37 million tons last year, more than half the world’s total.The nation holds stockpiles of materials like copper to foodstuffs like soybeans, as well as massive crude oil reserves, but the amounts are undisclosed. Any indication that the reserves bureau is a buyer or seller has the potential to dramatically move markets. The longer-term plan might include adding more base metals to strategic reserves to ensure domestic supply and cushion potential shortfalls, although any state-purchasing program now would risk adding fuel to the current rally.Stockpiling FoodChina is building up its agricultural buffer as well. The government has bought huge amounts of U.S. corn for state reserves and may release them to quell any price spikes ahead of the domestic harvest in the fourth quarter. Authorities have also imposed curbs on state wheat sales amid concern that increased purchases by feed mills to replace expensive corn could push up prices of the new wheat crop, which will be reaped in June.Beijing is also replenishing its soy reserves, adding locally grown soybeans for the first time since 2017 to curb any possible food inflation. The domestic crop isn’t genetically modified and is used for foods such as tofu rather than animal feed. China has also frequently released pork reserves to cool rising prices of the nation’s most widely consumed meat.Fiscal StimulusTo rescue an economy that had cratered because of the pandemic, China reached for its usual play book: massive state-funded construction to stimulate demand and an expansion in credit that fed through into the real estate market. That helped put a rocket under the price of steel and other building materials like copper and aluminum.China has trimmed this year’s quota for the debt sales that typically fund infrastructure, and local governments have been slow off the mark in terms of new issuance. Metals traders will be looking for further evidence that fiscal policy is tightening as the government shifts its focus to preventing asset bubbles.Monetary PolicyThe broadest concern is that record commodities prices will fuel inflation globally and central banks will act too slowly to stem the tide. Last month saw the fastest growth in Chinese factory-gate prices since October 2017, a surge that’s likely to have furrowed brows at the People’s Bank Of China.All of China’s financial markets are on tenterhooks for any indication that the PBOC will accelerate monetary tightening as the nation completes its recovery from the pandemic. For metals, tougher lending requirements would affect demand across sectors, from real estate to autos and consumer goods. Still, Bloomberg Economics doesn’t think the central bank will be motivated to act quite yet, as consumer prices remain relatively subdued.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks post back-to-back sessions of declines, Dow drops by the most since February

    Stocks fell Tuesday, with the major indexes adding to Monday's losses as inflation concerns rose.

  • Chipotle minimum wage hike to $15 deals 'psychological' blow to restaurant industry: top analyst

    Chipotle just dropped the hammer on its rivals by lifting its hourly minimum wage to $15 an hour.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 2.6% in worst session since March as tech stocks sell off

    Stocks traded mixed on Monday, with technology stocks under more pressure as investors weighed the risks that higher inflation during the pandemic recovery might weigh on high-growth names.

  • America's mask makers face post-pandemic meltdown

    The small U.S. manufacturers that rushed to produce face masks over the past year are now stuck with hundreds of millions of unsold face coverings because China is flooding the market with below-cost masks, and most may not survive the end of the pandemic. That's the thrust of a letter to President Joe Biden released Tuesday by a trade group representing 26 small manufacturers that set up production of the badly needed safety items as the health crisis took hold last year. The manufacturers said over half their production would be forced offline in 60 days if they don't get immediate federal aid, costing thousands of jobs.

  • The U.K. Deficit That Risks Cutting the Pound’s Rally Short

    (Bloomberg) -- A hole in Britain’s finances is starting to worry economists and stoke concerns about the pound. This time, the vast budget deficit created by the pandemic is not the issue.The focus is gradually shifting to the current-account shortfall, the difference between money coming into the U.K. and money going out. The gap is forecast to reach its widest since World War II this year as Britain grapples with post-Brexit ties with the European Union and an imports-fueled rebound from the pandemic.That will test the willingness of foreign investors to keep on funding the spending habits of the nation by buying British assets. Data on Wednesday will likely show that the U.K. had one of its biggest trade deficits on record in the first full quarter since completing the withdrawal deal with the EU.“A big jump in the trade deficit can put into question whether it can be sustained by capital flows,” said Sonali Punhani, European Economist at Credit Suisse. “This can increase the premium investors demand to invest in U.K. assets.”The deficit is adding to the longer-term risks gathering over the pound, which also include the prospect of another Scottish independence referendum. While the currency has rallied this year amid a brightening economic outlook, strategists say further significant gains are unlikely.The current-account gap, which also includes flows of investment income, may almost double to 6.4% of economic output this year, according to the U.K.’s fiscal watchdog. The forecast reflects an export performance hobbled by Brexit and strong demand for foreign-made goods as the economy rebounds at pace from the pandemic.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“It’s well known that the U.K. is a serial borrower from the rest of the world. One of the potential consequences of recovering earlier and more quickly than the rest of the world is the U.K.’s current account deficit widens even further as export growth lags imports. That’s likely to catch the eye of investors if the U.K.’s recovery proceeds as expected.”-- Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist.The Bank of England, which upgraded the U.K.’s economic outlook significantly last week, predicts an 8.5% surge in imports and almost no growth in exports. The International Monetary Fund says Britain will have the biggest shortfall among major industrial nations.In recent years, Britain has had no problems funding the gap. Foreigners attracted by a robust legal and financial systems and the prospect of decent investment returns have proved eager buyers of British firms and high-end London properties. They also bought U.K. equities and debt.While they may continue to regard the U.K. as a good bet -- the economy is forecast to outgrow its major peers this year -- Brexit has raised some awkward questions.The U.K. is no longer part of the EU single market, access to which was a key reason for many firms choosing to invest in Britain.The government also appears to have jettisoned the idea of trying to lure investors by turning Britain into a “Singapore of Europe” with low taxes and light-touch regulation. In his March budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak raised taxes to levels not seen in half a century, with businesses bearing the brunt, in an effort to rein in the biggest budget deficit in peacetime.In a recent research report, RBC Capital Markets said Britain can no longer count on being a “natural haven” for foreign direct investment, with neither the pound nor U.K. equities currently trading at cheap levels.“There is no strong reason to think there will be a flood of foreign capital inflows looking to pick up bargains,” said RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole.Cole sees the pound falling to $1.25 and 91 pence per euro by the end of this year and weakening further in 2022. Sterling is currently at $1.41 and 86 pence per euro.To be sure, large current-account deficits do not hold the fear they did in past decades, when crises were precipitated by attempts to support fixed exchange rates by exhausting gold and currency reserves. The 1967 devaluation of the pound that humiliated Harold Wilson’s Labour government followed years of balance of payments problems.Now the pound floats freely, meaning that the exchange rate can fall to a level where foreign investors once again find British assets attractive, sparing Britain an abrupt funding crisis.With British assets owned by foreigners now worth around six times the size of the economy, an adjustment may not be without pain, however. Cole at RBC points out that recent inflows have shifted toward loans and deposits -- “hot money” that could quickly leave the country if sentiment on Britain soured.“Seemingly unsustainable deficits can be sustained for a very long period and they don’t seem to matter until they do matter,” he said on Monday. “When they do, nothing else seems to matter.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s Main ETF Drops in Premarket After Holdings Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF looked set for another difficult day on Tuesday as it extended losses in early trading after suffering its worst drop in seven weeks.The ARKK exchange-traded fund fell 2.9% as of 5:38 a.m. in New York. The product, which makes concentrated bets on tech companies aiming to disrupt industries, plunged 5.2% on Monday to a six-month low with all but five of its 58 holdings retreating in a broad tech selloff.That was double the loss of the Nasdaq 100 Index, and took ARKK’s decline from a February peak to 34%.Wood has doubled down on some of her favorite bets in recent downdrafts, buying Twitter Inc. in three out of five days last week as it fell 5.2% in the worst week since March. She said in a television interview that the tech selloff has only set her fund up for a strong rebound. ARKK surged almost 150% in 2020 and is down 16% this year.While all of ARKK’s major holdings retreated on Monday -- Tesla Inc., its biggest exposure, dropped 6.4% -- the hardest-hit names in the portfolio were two biotech stocks. Twist Bioscience Corp. was the fund’s biggest laggard, plunging more than 17% for its worst one-day performance since Feb. 5. NanoString Technologies Inc. sank 12%.On the bright side, Coinbase Global Inc., which accounts for about 3% of the ETF’s holdings, gained 11.3% in the best day since its April 14 direct listing.Wood’s firm, Ark Investment Management, added 33,300 Coinbase shares on Monday, according to Bloomberg’s calculations of data from the company’s daily trading update. The asset manager also sold 30.4% of its Apple Inc. holdings, the data show.(Updates Tuesday move. An earlier version corrected the second paragraph to show 5.2% drop was Monday.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden tax hikes could hammer 5 tech stocks that have surged by $5 trillion in value: Goldman

    Goldman Sachs voices concern on the FAAMG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google) stock complex as the Biden administration seeks various tax increases.

  • U.S. Equity Futures Dip, Asia Set for Weak Open: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures slipped Wednesday and Asian stocks were set for a weak open after a drop on Wall Street amid concern that the recovery from the pandemic faces a test from faster inflation as commodities rally.Equity contracts fell in Japan and Australia, but rose earlier in Hong Kong. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures opened in the red. The S&P 500 dropped for a second day following a record high Friday. Dip buyers helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 erase a loss of almost 2% to finish little changed.Treasury yields advanced and the dollar traded near the lowest levels of this year. Investors are awaiting an inflation report and government debt sales in the U.S. -- events that could trigger another bond selloff. Consumer price inflation is set to accelerate, with the year-on-year comparison amplified by the pandemic shock in 2020.Debate continues over whether price pressures will be persistent enough to force the Federal Reserve to tighten policy sooner than current guidance suggests. A chorus of Fed officials said the U.S. economy is on the road to recovery but still faces risks, and reiterated that it’s premature to discuss pulling back monetary support.“In general there’s this thought that inflation may rear its ugly head,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. “We see a little bit higher rates -- not significantly -- but a bit higher rates. And I think this struggle between value and growth also continues.”The weaker dollar boosted oil, helping to offset the effects of rising inventories in the U.S. Gulf Coast in response to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. Copper traded near a record, and the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index hovered around the highest levels in almost a decade.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. CPI report Wednesday is forecast to show prices continued to increase in AprilBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks WednesdayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures dipped 0.1% as of 7:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9%.Nasdaq 100 contracts fell 0.1%. The index was little changed.Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.5%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.6%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4% earlierCurrenciesThe yen was at 108.63 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4285 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro traded at $1.2147BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.62%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $65.45 a barrelGold was at $1,836.60 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Venezuela needs $58 billion to restore crude output to 1998 levels - document

    Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA would need $58 billion in investment to revive its crude production to the levels of 1998 before ex-President Hugo Chavez came to power, equivalent to 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), a document seen by Reuters shows. In the February 2021 document entitled "Investment Opportunities," Petroleos de Venezuela's planning and engineering division said it was seeking capital investment from Venezuelan and foreign partners, mostly to recover and upgrade oil production infrastructure "under new business models".

  • China’s Surging Factory Prices Add to Global Inflation Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory-gate prices surged more than expected in April, fueled by rapid gains in commodity prices, adding to global inflation concerns.The producer price index rose 6.8% from a year earlier, its fastest pace since October 2017, following a 4.4% gain in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The median forecast was for a 6.5% increase. Consumer prices increased 0.9% on year, slightly below the 1% gain projected by economists.The commodities boom, fueled by rising global demand and supply shortages, has stoked concerns about inflation around the world. With China being the world’s biggest exporter, its rising cost pressures for the nation’s factories pose another risk to global inflation as manufacturers start passing on higher prices to retailers.Surging factory prices stem from “a combination of domestic and international factors,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. They include strong domestic demand for raw materials due to continued momentum of infrastructure and property projects in China, as well as expectations of higher material prices globally thanks to the U.S. infrastructure building plan, Pang said.China’s central bank said PPI may be boosted in the second and third quarters by gains in commodity prices, although the surge will likely stabilize later amid an increase in global production. The risks of imported inflation are overall controllable because the higher price of raw materials have little impact on the consumer price index, the People’s Bank of China said in its first-quarter monetary policy report published Tuesday evening.Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures slid Tuesday after a technology-led Wall Street tumble as surging commodity prices stoked concern about inflation. A U.S. CPI report Wednesday is also forecast to show a strong gain in April.Click here for a breakdown of China’s April producer prices The NBS said the gain in producer prices was due to a steady recovery in domestic production and rising prices of iron ore and non-ferrous metal. Consumer inflation, meanwhile, remained relatively subdued amid lower pork prices, a key element in the country’s CPI basket.Central bankers from the U.S. Federal Reserve on down maintain that recent price gains are temporary. In China, policy makers insist the impact of commodity prices on the domestic economy will be limited and that price growth remains generally under control. Still, officials have pledged to strengthen controls on the raw-materials market to limit costs to companies.The widening gap between CPI and PPI “suggests an uneven recovery of the economy,” said Raymond Yeung, chief China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Despite the commodity boom, the service sector has yet to catch up.” Wages are lagging and the central bank will likely keep its policy stance “largely neutral,” he said.The People’s Bank of China is seeking to scale back the stimulus it pumped into the economy during the pandemic last year, worried by the build up of debt. Economists expect policy makers to slow the pace of credit expansion rather than raise interest rates. The Communist Party’s Politburo, China’s top decision-making body, said last month there won’t be any sharp reversal of macroeconomic policies.China aims to keep consumer inflation at around 3% this year, but an NBS official said in a recent interview that the headline index is expected to be “significantly lower” than the official target in 2021.(Updates with comment from China’s central bank in 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon, Most-Punished Tech Stocks Stage Rebound After Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. and other technology stocks staged a comeback on Tuesday that sent the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index briefly into the green after an ugly start to the trading session driven by growing inflation fears.Software companies with lofty valuations were among the biggest advancers after weeks of losses caused by rising Treasury yields. Splunk Inc., Atlassian Corp. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. were a few of the top gainers in the benchmark, which rallied back from an early 2% decline to close down just 0.1%.Amazon led the way among the megacaps. The e-commerce giant, which has been the worst performing of the five biggest U.S. technology stocks this month, rose 1.1% to close at $3,223.91. Amazon issued $18.5 billion of bonds on Monday to refinance debt and repurchase stock in its biggest debt sale ever. Facebook Inc. also advanced, gaining 0.2% after falling as much as 2.1%.Growing concerns about inflation and rising interest rates have hit stocks with higher valuation multiples particularly hard. The Nasdaq 100 has fallen 4.9% from a record high nearly a month ago. Tesla Inc. and DocuSign Inc. have lost more than 15% over that span. Both stocks have price-to-annual sales multiples in excess of 15, compared with an average of 5% for the Nasdaq 100.The rebound appeared to signal that investors were heeding recent advice from some Wall Street analysts to take advantage of cheaper prices to add to positions in technology companies that in general have reported strong financial results this earnings season.“This painful selloff in tech has created the opportunity for investors to own the secular tech winners for the next 3-5 years,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a research note on Monday, when the Nasdaq 100 sank 2.6%. “This is not the time that we are throwing in the white towel.”(Updates share moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Tech Rout Deepens as Sector Slides Further From Peaks

    (Bloomberg) -- The worldwide slump in technology stocks deepened Tuesday, with investor angst over inflation and stretched valuations adding to fresh signs of regulatory scrutiny in China.Futures on the Nasdaq 100 tumbled 1.3% after the underlying index’s 2.6% slide on Monday, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 Technology Index dropped as much as 2.5%, led lower by semiconductor makers and pandemic winners.In Asia, losses in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. helped send MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian tech stocks to its biggest drop since Feb. 26, while the Hang Seng Tech Index sank as much as 4.5%, extending its tumble from a February high to about 30%.After tech stocks benefited from lower interest rates and emerged as investor favorites last year, concern is mounting that commodity-fueled inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy, denting the appeal of stocks whose valuations often hinge on earnings prospects far into the future.“It’s as if many investors have woken up and realized that inflation is real and isn’t transitory,” said Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities. “The problem for tech is that it has been seen as a one-way ticket for the last decade -- offering a glimmer of growth in a no-growth/low growth world,” he said.With the Nasdaq 100 still trading within 5% of its all-time high last month, some market participants see a good window to take profits.Investors “continue to place their focus on the inflation narrative, with rising commodities prices and chip shortages in play,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte. “Concerns of higher inflation may weigh on growth stocks, considering that much of their value may come from future earnings.”Broader MarketTuesday’s tech rout weighed heavily on the broader equity market, with Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 Index falling as much as 2.1%, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipping 2% and closing at its lowest since March 31.MSCI’s broadest measure of world equities fell for a second day. That’s after hitting another record just last week after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data eased some fears about inflation and a cutback in stimulus.“Investors’ tendency to look at just the good side of things is quickly fading,” said Shogo Maekawa, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Tokyo. “People were inclined to buy technology stocks even after weak U.S. jobs data on the view that any exit in monetary policies is far away. But now, a deep-rooted concern over inflation is leading to declines in technology stocks.”In Asia, Chinese tech giants have borne the brunt of the sector’s retreat this month, after regulators expanded an antitrust crackdown and announced steps to rein in the companies’ fast-growing finance units.Meituan stock plunged as much as 8.7% on Tuesday, taking the slump over two days to 15%, after the Chinese e-commerce giant’s business practices were criticized by an influential consumer advocacy group, just days after the company’s CEO shared and then deleted a poem on social media that some interpreted as a veiled criticism of Beijing.Herald van der Linde, HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of Asia Pacific equity strategy, says they turned neutral on China’s internet sector in November arguing that this might be the “single biggest issue” in 2021.“Sometimes, Asian stock markets get carried away by what we can call ‘big market delusions,’ they believe that growth in sectors will continue,” he said. “But then, these stocks can turn suddenly and de-rate even while growth remains strong.”(Updates to add European stocks and Nasdaq 100 futures in 2nd paragraph, comment in 5th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Gives Up Early Gains Against Yen

    The US dollar initially rallied during the trading session against the Japanese yen on Monday but gave back the gains rather quickly to show signs of weakness. The US dollar is getting hammered against almost everything.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower, extending losses after selloff

    Stock futures dipped Tuesday evening after posting back-to-back sessions of losses at the close of the regular trading day, with the Dow swinging to its worst one-day decline since February.

  • Dogecoin Goes on Wild Ride as Musk Calls It a ‘Hustle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Dogecoin investors had a wild ride this weekend.After hitting a record on Saturday ahead of Elon Musk’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” the digital currency began to fall hours before the show began and continued to drop as he delivered his opening monologue.A SpaceX deal Sunday gave the digital currency a short-lived boost. It traded at 55.5 cents as of 8:30 p.m. in New York, down 15% over a 24-hour period, according to CoinGecko, with a trading range of 43.2 cents to 66.7 cents in the past one day.In the agreement, Musk’s commercial rocket company will launch a mission to the Moon in 2022 with a so-called cubesat -- a mini satellite used for space research -- from Geometric Energy Corp. that’s been paid for entirely in Dogecoin.The trading swings began on Saturday as Dogecoin traders around the world were organizing watch parties for the broadcast featuring its most prominent supporter. Following an initial slump, the digital currency bounced back briefly toward the end of the show, after the billionaire called it a “hustle” in the “Weekend Update” segment.In the skit, Musk jumped into the character of a bow-tied, bespectacled financial expert and was repeatedly quizzed about Dogecoin. After delivering textbook answers, he was asked whether the currency was just a hoax, to which he responded, “Yeah, it’s a hustle.”He ended the skit howling, “to the moon!” -- a reference he repeated in his tweet about the SpaceX announcement on Sunday.Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as an internet meme in 2013, has surged more than 21,000% in the past year, according to CoinGecko.Musk, 49, has been among its biggest boosters, along with Mark Cuban, Snoop Dogg and Gene Simmons. Still, crypto volatility has prompted urgent warnings from central bankers -- as recently as Thursday -- that people buying in should be prepared to lose all of their money.Musk’s Tesla Inc. announced in February that it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin, and the head of the electric-car giant himself has spoken of the digital asset in favorable terms. He has a $183.9 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.(Updates percentage gain.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.