U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,764.57
    -25.36 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,055.31
    -128.47 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,105.87
    -114.32 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.90
    -25.26 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    +1.36 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.30
    +4.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9846
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6700
    +0.1600 (+4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1264
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8750
    -2.1610 (-1.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,967.68
    -312.44 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.67
    +4.15 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.07
    -42.57 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Jamf works with AWS to manage and provide an added layer of security to Amazon EC2 Mac instances at scale

0
Jamf
·4 min read
Jamf
Jamf

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) announced that it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create a streamlined and powerful workflow to manage and provide an added layer of security to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Mac instances at scale. This workflow allows organizations to provide managed, trusted access to their macOS workloads on AWS. Software engineering, security, and creative teams can all use ephemeral macOS environments on AWS, managed and secured by Jamf. This can provide unprecedented ease for organizations to scale macOS resources far and wide.

“The relationship between AWS and Jamf brings the power of AWS to the leading Apple Enterprise Management framework, providing real value at scale to organizations across many internal workgroups,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “We’re excited to continue to push the envelope on what’s possible with cloud-first technologies centered around the Apple platform.”

Amazon EC2 provides scalable computing capacity
Amazon EC2 Mac instances allow customers to run on-demand macOS workloads on the cloud, extending the flexibility, scalability, and cost benefits of AWS to all Apple developers. With Amazon EC2 Mac instances, developers creating apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Safari can provision and access macOS environments within seconds, dynamically scale capacity as needed, and benefit from pay-as-you-go pricing. Customers can seamlessly provision and access macOS compute environments to enjoy convenient, distributed testing and fast app builds, bringing additional choice to developers so they can use Mac as their trusted platform, on-premises or on the cloud. Customers can also consolidate development of cross-platform Apple, Windows, and Android apps on AWS, leading to increased developer productivity and accelerated time to market.

AWS offers organizations the flexibility of choosing Intel or Apple-design M1 system on a chip (SoC) with its Amazon EC2 virtualized machines. Mac developers re-architecting apps to natively support Macs with Apple silicon may now build and test apps and take advantage of all the benefits of AWS. Developers building for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV will also benefit from faster builds, and be able to launch and connect to as many or as few virtual Macs as needed to scale up or down to handle changes in business or build requirements.

"As a service provider managing tens of thousands of Macs across our enterprise customers, we understand the value that Jamf provides. It enables us to ensure the security, management, and seamless onboarding of Apple devices into our platform of services,” said James Ridsdale, founder of dataJAR. “Our employees love using Mac and we are seeing a significant increase in Apple device adoption across our customer base. Jamf allows us to manage this scale efficiently. We are excited to see Jamf’s work with AWS to continue to provide more options for organizations who are looking to adopt a range of computing options for their employees, contractors, and engineering workflows through the management of Amazon EC2 Mac virtualized instances. We think this will be a compelling solution for many types of customers.”

Jamf helps IT and security teams manage and secure these new machines
An organization needs to ensure that its virtual machines are as secure as their physical machines. Leveraging the power of Apple and AWS, Jamf has taken the concept of zero-touch-deployment further than before. Amazon EC2 infrastructure is built on Mac Mini’s in secure data centers. Now through Jamf’s leading management and security solutions, organizations can now provide trusted access to virtual Macs in the same manner they do physical Macs, which provides flexible resource allocation to organizations that rely on Mac for critical components of their business.

“We are proud to work with Jamf to help organizations succeed with Apple,” said David Brown, vice president of Amazon EC2 at AWS. “Now AWS, in conjunction with Jamf, is able to power a holistic, cloud-first Apple Enterprise Management experience, ensuring a high level of product availability, quick and convenient software distribution to all endpoints, and the perfect environment to spin up and manage dynamic native Amazon EC2 resources on Apple for a multitude of organizational needs.”

This custom workflow is available for AWS and Jamf customers today.

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com. 

Media Contact:
Rachel Nauenmedia@jamf.com

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumondir@jamf.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Moore’s Law’s dead,’ Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says in justifying gaming-card price hike

    Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Wednesday said he thinks it's going to be "a pretty terrific Q4 for Ada," the company's next-generation chip architecture it unveiled this week, even as critics balk of a price hike during a softening in consumer demand.

  • Oops! Apple Forgot to Tell Us About the iPhone 14's Best Feature

    Phone-repair enthusiasts found a massive -- and welcome -- surprise inside Apple's latest and greatest iPhones.

  • If I Could Buy Just 1 Stock Right Now, Apple Would Be It. Here's Why.

    If I had to start over today, I'd look for a company with a strong track record of growth, the ability to ride out an economic storm, and a history of looking out for its shareholders. Apple is among the most successful consumer product companies in the world, as a result of a number of groundbreaking products that have become household names. Far from a one-trick pony, Apple continues to innovate with its existing products while also looking for the "next big thing."

  • Nvidia CEO Says ‘Moore’s Law Is Dead’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that expecting twice the performance for similar cost is "a thing of the past" for the chip industry.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying the Dip On

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been crushed this year. The Nasdaq Composite is down 27% and could be a fertile breeding ground for quality high-growth stocks selling at mouthwatering prices. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the largest holding in Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Apple Watch Ultra Review: Better Battery Life, but Not Quite Extreme

    Apple’s newest wearable is for endurance athletes and outdoorsy types, with multiday battery life and a rugged build. So how does it fare against reigning champ Garmin?

  • Western Digital's Charts Keep Going South

    Mizuho Securities reduced its fundamental rating of Western Digital to "Neutral" from "Buy" earlier on Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of WDC, below, we can see how prices have weakened in the past twelve months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak all year and just declining to a new low for the move down.

  • Meta Sued for Skirting Apple Privacy Rules to Snoop on Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. was sued for allegedly building a secret work-around to safeguards that Apple Inc. launched last year to protect iPhone users from having their internet activity tracked.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesPowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insulting US CongressA Decision Tree for Biden I

  • Apple AirPods Pro add better sound, improved controls to Apple’s best earbuds

    Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro pack better audio and more features at the same price.

  • Oracle Has Shocking News That You Should Know

    Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) reported solid results in its first fiscal quarter. On a constant currency basis (without foreign currency effects), its cloud infrastructure revenue increased 58% year over year, and cloud application revenue jumped 48%. In addition to the impressive cloud business growth, Oracle's founder and chairman, Larry Ellison, delivered some shocking news.

  • Where Will Apple Be in 5 Years?

    There are plenty of reasons Apple stock can outperform over the next five years. Just ask Warren Buffett.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Getting Lift From Carrier Promotions, Advertising

    Apple iPhone 14 sales are off to a brisk start, helped in the U.S. by high-profile ad campaigns and major wireless carrier promotions.

  • Amazon, Microsoft, Google Face Cloud-Services Examination in U.K.

    The U.K.’s Office of Communications is probing the companies’ market positions in the coming weeks as part of a market study into the country’s cloud-infrastructure-services sector.

  • It's a Good Time to Cancel Some Streaming Services. Here's How to Do It

    Given that many of us have multiple streaming services, it's a logical place to cut some bloat -- especially with the rate at which these services are jacking up prices. Canceling Netflix is fairly straightforward, and you can do it through the website or through the mobile app (but not through your TV app). Select the account holder's profile.

  • Semtech (SMTC) Upgrades Signal Integrity Suite With Tri-Edge Receiver

    Semtech (SMTC) announces to unveil the next-generation Tri-Edge GN2559S receiver for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and cloud data-center networks.

  • 3 Software Stocks to Watch for in a Challenging Industry

    Computer Software industry participants like Synopsys (SNPS), Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) and DecisionPoint (DPSI) benefit from steady digital transformations and strong adoption of cloud computing.

  • Iridium Announces Operation Pacific Waves

    Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) today announced Operation Pacific Waves (OPW), a series of partnership-driven field exercises involving more than 20 organizations. Focused on the Indo-Pacific region, OPW will deploy Iridium® and Iridium Connected® equipment in live scenarios highlighting the Iridium network's resilient, real-time and truly global capabilities. A variety of Iridium SATCOM field demonstrations will take place in coordination with an international contingent of organizat

  • Elon Musk is getting ready to unleash an army of humanoid robots. Here's what he wants to use them for

    On September 30, Tesla plans to unveil a prototype of Optimus, its humanoid robot.

  • If This Pops Up on Your Computer, Turn It Off Immediately, FBI Says in New Warning

    From the chance to reconnect with old friends to the ability to watch funny videos at any moment, the internet has provided us with quite a lot to be grateful for. But unfortunately, with the good comes the bad. The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has long been advising Americans to be cautious when going online, as criminals are keen on attacking people virtually, and there are so many different ways you could be making yourself a target for scammers. Now, the agency is warning the publi