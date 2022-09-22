Jamf works with AWS to manage and provide an added layer of security to Amazon EC2 Mac instances at scale

Jamf

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) announced that it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create a streamlined and powerful workflow to manage and provide an added layer of security to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Mac instances at scale. This workflow allows organizations to provide managed, trusted access to their macOS workloads on AWS. Software engineering, security, and creative teams can all use ephemeral macOS environments on AWS, managed and secured by Jamf. This can provide unprecedented ease for organizations to scale macOS resources far and wide.



“The relationship between AWS and Jamf brings the power of AWS to the leading Apple Enterprise Management framework, providing real value at scale to organizations across many internal workgroups,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “We’re excited to continue to push the envelope on what’s possible with cloud-first technologies centered around the Apple platform.”

Amazon EC2 provides scalable computing capacity

Amazon EC2 Mac instances allow customers to run on-demand macOS workloads on the cloud, extending the flexibility, scalability, and cost benefits of AWS to all Apple developers. With Amazon EC2 Mac instances, developers creating apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Safari can provision and access macOS environments within seconds, dynamically scale capacity as needed, and benefit from pay-as-you-go pricing. Customers can seamlessly provision and access macOS compute environments to enjoy convenient, distributed testing and fast app builds, bringing additional choice to developers so they can use Mac as their trusted platform, on-premises or on the cloud. Customers can also consolidate development of cross-platform Apple, Windows, and Android apps on AWS, leading to increased developer productivity and accelerated time to market.



AWS offers organizations the flexibility of choosing Intel or Apple-design M1 system on a chip (SoC) with its Amazon EC2 virtualized machines. Mac developers re-architecting apps to natively support Macs with Apple silicon may now build and test apps and take advantage of all the benefits of AWS. Developers building for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV will also benefit from faster builds, and be able to launch and connect to as many or as few virtual Macs as needed to scale up or down to handle changes in business or build requirements.



"As a service provider managing tens of thousands of Macs across our enterprise customers, we understand the value that Jamf provides. It enables us to ensure the security, management, and seamless onboarding of Apple devices into our platform of services,” said James Ridsdale, founder of dataJAR. “Our employees love using Mac and we are seeing a significant increase in Apple device adoption across our customer base. Jamf allows us to manage this scale efficiently. We are excited to see Jamf’s work with AWS to continue to provide more options for organizations who are looking to adopt a range of computing options for their employees, contractors, and engineering workflows through the management of Amazon EC2 Mac virtualized instances. We think this will be a compelling solution for many types of customers.”

Jamf helps IT and security teams manage and secure these new machines

An organization needs to ensure that its virtual machines are as secure as their physical machines. Leveraging the power of Apple and AWS, Jamf has taken the concept of zero-touch-deployment further than before. Amazon EC2 infrastructure is built on Mac Mini’s in secure data centers. Now through Jamf’s leading management and security solutions, organizations can now provide trusted access to virtual Macs in the same manner they do physical Macs, which provides flexible resource allocation to organizations that rely on Mac for critical components of their business.

“We are proud to work with Jamf to help organizations succeed with Apple,” said David Brown, vice president of Amazon EC2 at AWS. “Now AWS, in conjunction with Jamf, is able to power a holistic, cloud-first Apple Enterprise Management experience, ensuring a high level of product availability, quick and convenient software distribution to all endpoints, and the perfect environment to spin up and manage dynamic native Amazon EC2 resources on Apple for a multitude of organizational needs.”



This custom workflow is available for AWS and Jamf customers today.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Nauen | media@jamf.com

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Gaumond | ir@jamf.com



