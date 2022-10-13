Jamie Dimon Again Slams Crypto, Calls Blockchain 'Real'

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon surprised no one as he held the stage at an Institute for International Finance (IIF) event, again calling crypto tokens "decentralized Ponzis" even as he praised aspects of blockchain technology.

There's plenty of illicit activity in crypto, said the man whose bank has been fined many billions of dollars for its own violations of statutes.

Blockchain, on other hand, at least has certain "real" aspects, Dimon allowed, noting JPMorgan's Onyx platform for wholesale payments transactions.

For years Dimon has made no secret of his disdain for crypto, and just last month in congressional testimony again called tokens "decentralized Ponzis."

