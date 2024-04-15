Jamie Dimon Finishes Million-Share Sale Announced Last Year

Sally Bakewell
1 min read
(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, who announced plans last year to sell 1 million shares in the lender, sold almost $33 million of stock on Monday, bringing his total sales to that level.

Dimon sold 178,222 shares at about $184 a piece, according to a filing late Monday. The stock, which has outperformed the broader market and peers during his tenure, traded at a record high late last month.

The bank said in October that the CEO and his family planned to liquidate some shares for financial diversification and tax-planning purposes, his first such transaction since taking the helm more than 18 years ago. Dimon “continues to believe the company’s prospects are very strong and his stake in the company will remain very significant,” JPMorgan said at that time.

The executive kicked off those sales in February, selling 822,000 shares in a series of transactions.

The firm outperformed much of the industry in the wake of last year’s regional-banking turmoil, as it reached a deal to acquire First Republic and later posted the largest annual profit in US banking history. When he took over as CEO, the stock was trading for around $40. It closed at $182.89 Monday.

