Jamie Dimon joined other top business leaders at the glitzy White House dinner. See who joined him on the guest list.

Leaders from JPMorgan, Microsoft, and Apple attended a White House state dinner on Wednesday.

The dinner was hosted by Biden for the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida.

Take a look at the business leaders and tech moguls who attended the lavish event.

On Wednesday top business and tech figures mingled with celebrities and lawmakers at the White House for a state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden.

The event was in honor of the prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, as the two countries reaffirmed military and economic partnerships alongside new technology initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity and AI.

CEOs and founders, including Jamie Dimon, Tim Cook, and Jeff Bezos, attended the lavish event. The guest list also included BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, and his wife, Judy Dimon

Bonnie Cash/Reuters

Earlier this week, Jamie Dimon released his annual shareholder letter which outlined some of the biggest problems facing JPMorgan Chase and the world. He touched on topics from AI to geopolitics and called for the US to bring the West together during times of global turbulence.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took a seat at the table

Tim Cook. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tim Cook was among several tech moguls who attended the event, which had a cherry blossom theme. Cook also attended last year's White House state dinner honoring the prime minister of India Narendra Modi, alongside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, among others.

Lisa Jackson, another key Apple figure, joined Cook

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives at Apple, is no stranger to the White House. She served as administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama.

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez were in attendance

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images

The former Amazon CEO was invited to the event alongside his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, a former news anchor. Their relationship became public in 2019, following Bezos' split from MacKenzie Scott.

Microsoft president Brad Smith secured an invite

Brad Smith pictured on the left. Bonnie Cash/Reuters

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Microsoft plans to invest $2.9 billion in AI data centers in Japan by 2025.

President and COO of Blackstone, Jon Gray, and his wife Mindy, cofounder of the Gray Foundation

Bonnie Cash/Reuters

Gray has worked at the private equity giant Blackstone since he was 22 years old and rose to prominence in the company's real estate investment group, before taking on the role of president and COO under Stephen Schwarzman.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also got in on the action

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Jerome Powell was appointed to his role as Fed chair by former President Trump and then reappointed by Biden. He has repeatedly emphasized the importance of the central bank staying above the political fray when it comes to decision-making on monetary policy.

President Biden hosted the event in honor of the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida

Evan Vucci/AP

The grand event was designed recognize to the "flourishing" friendship between Japan and the US, First Lady Jill Biden said at a media preview of the event on Tuesday.

