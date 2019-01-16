Jamie Dimon and Tim Cook Were Saved by the Tape: Taking Stock

(Bloomberg) -- There’s a whole mess of moving parts this morning that may make it a Herculean task to boil into a single trend: Further China stimulus measures, another Brexit vote, a twist in the government shutdown saga, @AOC likely joining a House committee to oversee Wall Street, a huge merger in the payments space (Fiserv buying First Data in $22 billion all-stock deal), more turnover at Snap (shares tumbling 11%), and another dump of earnings results in the financials space.

But the one thing that has been constant since the turn of the year, and really since Christmas, is momentum favoring the bulls. That wasn’t the case for most of the fourth quarter, but things changed on a dime in late December and haven’t looked back despite a barrage of eye-opening disappointments.

This wide-ranging display of crushing news was almost immediately gobbled up by traders in true buy-the-dip fashion, and that remains the case even with the S&P 500 finally breaching resistance at ~2,600 (after stalling just below that level for four days in a row).

From Apple, which is close to erasing all of its losses since slashing its outlook on Jan. 3, and Samsung, up ~7% since its horrid earnings print last week, to JPMorgan, which reversed intraday more than 3% on Tuesday despite the "very un-JPMorgan-like" results (first EPS miss in almost ten quarters), and the tape shrugging off an underwhelming Empire Manufacturing print for January.

For now, CEOs that have missed the mark so far this year, like Jamie Dimon and Tim Cook, should be breathing a sigh of relief given the beating that their company’s share price could have taken given the news. In other words, it could have been worse.

Bank Rally Overextended?

Despite the surprisingly more positive than negative reactions, financials as a whole remain in the hot seat.

While Citi set an encouraging tone from the get-go (shares are up >8% in two days), the results were a bit misleading after a deeper dive into the metrics suggested read-across that showed up in the statements of both JPMorgan and Wells Fargo (traders were warned!).

Even if the banks take another leg higher off the back of Bank of America’s initial reaction (shares up >3%), some may start to worry that the rally may be getting a bit overextended: The BKX is now up ~15% since Christmas (vs the S&P 500 up 11%) with both the 50-day moving average and an RSI of 70 within reach.

And for what it’s worth, two smaller-cap banks, Lancaster, Penn.-based Fulton Financial and Los Angeles-based Hanmi, both reported EPS that missed the lowest estimates on the Street.

No Ripple Effect

Unnerving preannouncements from a couple of cyclically-levered companies, like paint specialist Sherwin-Williams and tire bellwether Goodyear (down ~4% and 13%, respectively), also didn’t appear to be having any ripple effect across the rest of the market.

These types of developments would be important at any time of the year, but especially so coming off what we saw last quarter when numbers from Sherwin’s coatings peer PPG and industrial distributor Fastenal (both report tomorrow) sent a cascade of cyclicals crumbling, adding to the dour mood that helped crush the broader tape.

Sectors in Focus Today

Banks with Bank of America ticking higher, Goldman reporting shortly and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaking in New York middayAsset managers with Blackrock indicated lower as quarterly AUM dipped 5% on institutional outflowsAirlines after United Continental popped ~6% on a beat, quieting concerns from Delta’s disappointing outlook Consumer discretionary, after last week’s mini-retailpocalypse, with Nordstrom tanking on soft comp salesPrinting-related names may be weak on Electronics for Imaging, which sank close to 20% on rough preliminary resultsOnline brokers, like TD Ameritrade, with Charles Schwab set to release results later this morningFAANGs, or more specifically Netflix, as its bounce is becoming more pronounced by the day; shares have soared >50% since Christmas, toppling all other members in the S&P 500, though the question is how much is now priced in with just two trading sessions to go before earnings (options imply a one-day move of 8.5%) Post-market earnings will focus squarely on the rails and aluminum names with both CSX and Alcoa reporting

Story continues