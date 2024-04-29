Is Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Trading At A 44% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Jamieson Wellness fair value estimate is CA$47.43

Current share price of CA$26.51 suggests Jamieson Wellness is potentially 44% undervalued

The CA$35.05 analyst price target for JWEL is 26% less than our estimate of fair value

How far off is Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$47.2m CA$68.7m CA$84.8m CA$99.2m CA$111.6m CA$122.0m CA$130.7m CA$138.0m CA$144.2m CA$149.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 23.38% Est @ 16.96% Est @ 12.47% Est @ 9.33% Est @ 7.12% Est @ 5.58% Est @ 4.51% Est @ 3.75% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% CA$43.8 CA$59.2 CA$67.9 CA$73.7 CA$76.9 CA$78.1 CA$77.7 CA$76.1 CA$73.8 CA$71.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$698m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$150m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.7%– 2.0%) = CA$2.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$2.7b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= CA$1.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$2.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$26.5, the company appears quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Jamieson Wellness as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.245. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Jamieson Wellness

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Personal Products market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Jamieson Wellness, there are three important factors you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Jamieson Wellness (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does JWEL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

