JAMP Pharma Group receives Health Canada approval for PrJAMP Sitagliptin, a new generic alternative for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

The JAMP Pharma Group has received authorization to market Sitagliptin, offering a more affordable alternative to the reference product Januvia® (marketed by Merck Canada Inc.).

The JAMP Pharma Group, a leader in product launches 1 , is expanding its product line for the treatment of diabetes, bringing it closer to achieving its goal of providing health care professionals and patients with better access to high quality medicines.

The JAMP Pharma Group, established in Canada since 1988, contributes to the country's economic growth and is helping to build a future where all Canadians can live a full and healthy life.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Jan. 6, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The JAMP Pharma Group, a Canadian pharmaceutical company based in the Montreal region, is pleased to announce the Health Canada approval of PrJAMP Sitagliptin, a generic alternative to the reference product Januvia® from Merck Canada Inc. PrJAMP Sitagliptin, which will be available soon, is indicated for use as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adult patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus for whom metformin is inappropriate due to contraindications or intolerance. When the actual treatment, associated with a diet and exercise do not result in adequate glycemic control, PrJAMP Sitagliptin is also indicated in combination with metformin, metformin and a sulfonylurea, pioglitazone (alone or with metformin) or premixed or long/intermediate acting insulin (alone or with metformin).

"We are proud to kick off the year with the approval of Sitagliptin, a key molecule for patients with type 2 diabetes that is widely used across Canada. This approval will allow us to continue our mission to bring more affordable drug options to Canadians. Our generic drug offer now includes more than 300 molecules in all therapeutic fields", says Bruno Mäder, President and Chief Operating Officer of JAMP Pharma Group. "The addition of sitagliptin to our product portfolio further demonstrates our product launch expertise and leadership in the generic market."

It was estimated that by 2021, approximately 10% of Canadians will have been diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, or almost 3,900,000 patients. The direct costs for the Canadian health care system were $3.8 billion in this same year2. The introduction of this generic alternative, which is of equal quality, yet more affordable, will allow more patients to access this therapy and lead to significant savings for drug insurance plans.

JAMP Pharma will offer this product in bottles containing 30, 100 and 500 (100 mg) tablets and 1000 (25 mg and 50 mg) tablets. Additional formats will be added soon.

Strengths and formats offered:

Sitagliptin 25 mg: bottles containing 1000 tablets. Bottles containing 100 tablets will be available soon.

Sitagliptin 50 mg: bottles containing 1000 tablets. Bottles containing 100 tablets will be available soon.

Sitagliptin 100 mg: bottles containing 30, 100 and 500 tablets.

About JAMP Pharma Group

JAMP Pharma Group is Canadian based with its head office located in the Montreal area. Having experienced exceptional growth over the past 10 years, JAMP Pharma Group is present in all segments of the pharmaceutical market with a portfolio of more than 300 molecules and is one of the leaders in the industry in terms of annual prescription volume3. In addition, with close to 40 new products authorized for sale by Health Canada in the last year, the JAMP Pharma Group is the Canadian leader in product launches, enhancing the new treatment options available in Canada, including many specialty drugs. The Group also has its Swiss Wampole-Laboratory, Orimed Pharma and BIOJAMP brands, also offering 180 over-the-counter products with a diverse range of vitamins, supplements and natural products, as well as prescription and branded products and added value biosimilars products. The JAMP Care patient support program is designed to assist patients, as well as healthcare professionals, in taking specialty medications and biosimilars offered by the JAMP Pharma Group.

