Jan Carlson proposed as new Board member of AB Volvo

·2 min read
In this article:
Press information from AB Volvo's Election Committee

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Election Committee of AB Volvo proposes that Jan Carlson be elected as new Board member at the Annual General Meeting on April 6, 2022. The Election Committee also proposes the re-election of the Chairman of the Board Carl-Henric Svanberg, as well as Board members Matti Alahuhta, Eric Elzvik, Martha Finn Brooks, Kurt Jofs, Martin Lundstedt, Kathryn V. Marinello, Martina Merz, Hanne de Mora and Helena Stjernholm. Eckhard Cordes will not stand for re-election.

Jan Carlson, 61, is an experienced business leader in both corporate line management and public company board governance. He has 30 years of automotive industry experience from various management positions and Board work in global leading companies. Previous positions include a variety of leadership roles, including the role as President and CEO, within the Autoliv Group, the worldwide leader in automotive safety with operations in 27 countries. He has also been the President of Saab Combitech and of Swedish Gate Array. Currently, Jan Carlson is President and CEO as well as Board Chairman of Veoneer Inc., a worldwide leader in automotive technology, and the Board Chairman of Autoliv Inc. He also serves on the board of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

The Election Committee of AB Volvo comprises representatives of four of the company's largest shareholders, who together represent approximately 17.6 percent of the shares and approximately 39.0 percent of the votes, and the Chairman of the Board. The members who represent the largest shareholders are Bengt Kjell (AB Industrivärden), Anders Oscarsson (AMF and AMF Funds), Ramsay Brufer (Alecta) and Carine Smith Ihenacho (Norges Bank Investment Management).

February 17, 2022

For further information, please contact:

Bengt Kjell, Chairman of the Election Committee, +46 705-94 53 98

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com

For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 95,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2021, net sales amounted to about SEK 372 billion (EUR 37 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/jan-carlson-proposed-as-new-board-member-of-ab-volvo,c3508299

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3508299/1536663.pdf

220217-volvo-election-committee-new-board-member-en

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/1860x1050-news-common-volvo-sign,c3012949

1860x1050-news-common-volvo-sign

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jan-carlson-proposed-as-new-board-member-of-ab-volvo-301484558.html

SOURCE AB Volvo

