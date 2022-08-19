U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

Jan Gurander to step down as Volvo Group Deputy CEO

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan Gurander will step down as Volvo Group Deputy CEO as of December 31st, 2022. His other managerial assignments within the Group will gradually be distributed to other members of the Volvo Group Executive Board. After the turn of the year, Jan Gurander will stand available to President and CEO Martin Lundstedt's disposal.

Jan Gurander has a long and successful career within the Volvo Group, starting as Volvo Group Chief Financial Officer in 2014. He held the role of acting President and CEO for parts of 2015 and was appointed Deputy CEO in 2016. Prior to his career in the Volvo Group, Jan Gurander held the role of Chief Financial Officer in numerous automotive companies and has a background within finance.

"As Deputy CEO, CFO and Chairman of several Business Areas over the last nine years, Jan has been one of the key drivers to the positive growth and profitability development of the Group, as well as the strengthening of our financial position", says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO. "Jan has also been one of the main contributors when setting our strategic direction to lead the transformation into sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. I want to express my appreciation for a significant contribution throughout the years, and I look forward to the continuous collaboration."

August 19th, 2022

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com
For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2020, net sales amounted to about SEK 338 billion (EUR 33.6 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/jan-gurander-to-step-down-as-volvo-group-deputy-ceo,c3616476

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3616476/1616594.pdf

220819_AB Volvo_Jan Gurander_en

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/1860x1050-news-common-volvo-sign,c3079864

1860x1050-news-common-volvo-sign

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jan-gurander-to-step-down-as-volvo-group-deputy-ceo-301609057.html

SOURCE AB Volvo

