U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,516.81
    +30.35 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,418.13
    +159.52 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,124.40
    +102.59 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.42
    +12.58 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    +1.20 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.60 (+2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1636
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2820
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,618.63
    +850.95 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,455.51
    -7.85 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Jan Zhuang Recognized As One of America's Top Financial Security Professionals 2021

·3 min read

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC (WFGIA) and Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA) are pleased to announce that one of their top independent agents and representatives, Jan Zhuang, Ph.D., CFP® and Executive Vice Chairperson, has been recognized as one of the top-ranked advisors in the United States on Forbes' most recent list of America's Top Financial Security Professionals. This annual list, compiled by SHOOK Research, spotlights the nation's top-performing advisors who are evaluated on quantitative and qualitative criteria, including personal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends.

(PRNewsfoto/World Financial Group)
(PRNewsfoto/World Financial Group)

In addition to being an insurance agent with WFGIA, Zhuang is a registered representative and an investment advisor representative with WFGIA's affiliate broker/dealer and registered investment advisor, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. With these qualifications, Zhuang can provide securities and investment advisor products and services, in addition to life insurance, to individuals, families and businesses.

"I came to the United States to obtain a Ph.D. in organic chemistry, but when I had my daughter, I wanted to begin planning for her future and realized I didn't know much about personal finances," Zhuang said. "I heard about the World Financial Group business opportunity and joined because I desired more flexibility to raise our children, travel and help others towards financial independence. I later became a representative with TFA so I could offer a deeper portfolio of products and services to my clients. Leveraging the company's business platform and having a team of people to work with, we can build a business for ourselves, but not by ourselves, and impact more people by offering products, services and value. I believe everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed!"

"Jan is an inspiration to all those who work with her," said George Chuang, President of TFA. "As a WFGIA agent and as a TFA representative, which led her to being named on this Forbes list, she has learned how to build a successful business and, more importantly, how to help her clients achieve financial success. Jan's outstanding achievements resulted in this recognition as one of America's Top Financial Security Professionals."

About World Financial Group
In the United States, life insurance and fixed products are offered by independent agents of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC, World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Hawaii, Inc., World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Massachusetts, Inc., World Financial Insurance Agency, LLC and/or WFG Insurance Agency of Puerto Rico, Inc.

Those agents who are properly licensed may offer securities and investment advisory services through the affiliate broker/dealer, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA), Member FINRA, SIPC and Registered Investment Advisor.

Individuals who reside in California may become sales representatives with WFG Direct, a direct sales marketing platform offered through World Financial Group, Inc.

To learn more, go to: http://www.WorldFinancialGroup.com/

Press Inquiries: WFGpressinquiries@transamerica.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jan-zhuang-recognized-as-one-of-americas-top-financial-security-professionals-2021-301403671.html

SOURCE WFG

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • New Bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168K: Analyst

    Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Head of Digital Asset Strategy, discusses the potential effects of the first Bitcoin-linked ETF on the NYSE from ProShares.

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Cloudflare Stock Is Soaring: Is It a Buy?

    Just when the stock of edge network software specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) seemed like it couldn't go any higher in the near term, it did. The growth stock soared almost 8% on Monday, giving shares a 57% gain month to date. Investors cheered as the company announced a partnership with Microsoft's Bing (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other search engines to make search results more timely.

  • P&G Vice Chairman on earnings beat, inflation impact

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi speaks with P&G Vice Chairman Jon Moeller about the company's latest earnings report, price increases, outlook, and much more.&nbsp;

  • 11 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best genomic stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now. Genomics is a branch of biology that studies the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes, […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 56% since peaking in February.

  • Zillow downgraded at Wedbush, price target cut by 43%

    Wedbush Securities senior equity&nbsp;analyst&nbsp;Ygal Arounian&nbsp;discusses his rating downgrade on shares of Zillow Group, which have been under pressure ever since the company announced it would stop buying houses for the rest of the year, and what the news could mean for Opendoor.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • EverQuote Reports Preliminary Revenues for Q3; Shares Drop

    Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) declined 5.4% in extended trade on Monday after the company announced lower preliminary revenue for the third quarter of 2021 (ended September 30, 2021). The company operates as an online insurance marketplace, which connects consumers with insurance providers. (See EverQuote stock charts on TipRanks) The company expects to report third-quarter revenue in the range of $106.5 million to $107.5 million, down from $109 million to $111 million guided previously. The

  • Procter & Gamble warns of price hikes, Vaccine sales boost Johnson & Johnson earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung break down Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson latest financial results.&nbsp;

  • 1 Big Disappointment From Citigroup's Q3 Earnings Report

    Citigroup repurchased about $3 billion of its own stock in Q3, which was less than investors had anticipated.

  • We Think NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

    Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility...

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."