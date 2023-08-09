Jana Barsten Appointed to Ziff Davis Board of Directors

NEW YORK, August 09, 2023--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced the appointment of Jana Barsten to its Board of Directors, effective November 13, 2023. Barsten is a public accounting executive with deep experience in the internet, software, and services industries.

"We are delighted to welcome Jana to our Board of Directors," said Ziff Davis Board Chair Sarah Fay. "Her impressive career in public accounting, working with leading companies in the internet and technology industries, will be an asset to Ziff Davis."

Barsten has had a 37-year public accounting career, most recently as the Global Audit Sector Leader for KPMG’s technology industry practice and as a member of KPMG’s Global TMT board. Her expertise includes IPOs, international expansion, and M&A transactions. Prior to her current role, Barsten led KPMG’s US Technology Industry for audit, a role she had held since 2007. She will retire from KPMG prior to joining the Ziff Davis Board. Barsten currently serves on the Board for the Girl Scouts of Northern California and previously served as the co-chair for the Silicon Valley chapter of Women Corporate Directors. A certified public accountant in California, Barsten received her B.S. in Accounting from San Diego State University.

"As a seasoned public accounting executive, Jana brings a wealth of experience serving high-growth, global technology organizations that makes her a superb addition to our company," said Ziff Davis CEO Vivek Shah.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Ziff Davis Board of Directors," Barsten said. "I'm looking forward to working with Vivek and the entire Ziff Davis team across its impressive portfolio of brands."

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

