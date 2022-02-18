U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,366.17
    -14.09 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,249.04
    -62.99 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,607.68
    -109.04 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.70
    +1.61 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.01
    -0.75 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.00
    -5.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9370
    -0.0350 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0800
    +0.1510 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,920.16
    -2,052.79 (-4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.82
    -16.96 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.61
    +1.24 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

JANE AND HENRY MEYER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DISTINGUISHED CHAIR ESTABLISHED AT UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS

·5 min read

$2.5 million gift honors the late Henry L. Meyer III, former KeyCorp CEO and UH Board Chair, and celebrates Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, on his first anniversary as UH CEO

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A $2.5 million gift from Jane Meyer of Hunting Valley, Ohio, has established the Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair at University Hospitals (UH) in celebration of the Meyer family's legacy of leadership and service to the health system. Jane is joined in dedicating this endowed position in memory of her late husband, Henry L. Meyer III, by their three sons, Patrick, Andrew, and Christopher.

In commemoration of his first anniversary as CEO of University Hospitals, Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, has been named the inaugural Meyer Distinguished Chair.

"I've had the privilege of knowing Henry and Jane for many years and witnessing their family's contributions to our community and to University Hospitals in many ways," said Arthur F. Anton, Chair, UH Board of Directors. "This is a perfect way to honor the Meyer family's legacy of leadership while also paying tribute to the visionary leadership of our new CEO."

The late Henry Meyer had a distinguished career at KeyCorp spanning nearly 40 years, starting as a teller and ultimately serving as Chief Executive Officer from 2001 to 2011. An exemplary leader, he led the bank during a period of significant growth and successfully navigated through the Great Recession of 2008. A passionate advocate for Cleveland and its residents, he served on numerous boards including University Hospitals, where he was a member of the UH Board of Directors for over 35 years and board chair from 1999 to 2003.

Jane Meyer, who enjoyed a distinguished career at Ernst & Young as a certified public accountant, similarly dedicated herself to volunteerism. Her leadership and service on the Rainbow Babies & Children's Foundation Board of Trustees from 1988 to 2000 included a term as board president from 1996 to 1998.

The Meyer family's enduring connection to the health system - defined by leadership, service and generosity - spans generations. Henry's mother, Anne Taylor Meyer, was a passionate and beloved Trustee of the Rainbow Babies & Children's Foundation for 40 years; and his grandmother, Frances Bicknell Taylor, was once President of the Rainbow Hospital Board of Trustees.

"UH was incredibly near and dear to Henry's heart," said Jane. "He was born at UH and would note that it was the first air he breathed. A chair like this, that recognizes the importance of strong executive leadership and is meant to safeguard the future of a place he felt so deeply connected to, would mean the world to him."

Endowed positions are amongst the highest honors in academic medicine and chairs for executive leadership are incredibly rare. As the inaugural Meyer Distinguished Chair, Dr. Megerian will be afforded resources to make innovative decisions and strategic investments that impact health care for patients in Northeast Ohio and beyond.

"No one exemplified strong, steady leadership more than Henry," said Dr. Megerian. "He served as board chair during a transformational time at UH - when we went from being a Cleveland hospital to a true health system. The enduring impact of his tenure is still felt at UH today. Receiving this recognition in his honor elevates the importance of this award even more."

"I am extremely humbled by Jane's thoughtful generosity," he continued. "Her leadership and commitment to UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital has made an indelible mark on the patients and families we serve. To have her support and trust as I enter my second year as CEO is supremely motivating. Through the Meyer Distinguished Chair, I want to push our organization to improve access and value, to be leaders in science and translation, and to provide the most compassionate care."

Dr. Megerian became UH's CEO in February 2021. He previously held several leadership roles at UH with increasing complexity and responsibility, including as President, UH Physician Network and System Institutes; President, UH Physician Services; and Chair, Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery. He is a renowned clinician and surgeon in the areas of hearing loss, cochlear implants and otology and neurotology issues, as well as a prolific researcher with more than 120 publications.

Dr. Megerian is a graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School and completed a residency in otolaryngology at University Hospitals. He completed a research and clinical fellowship in otology and neurotology at Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. He completed a certificate program in health care management at Weatherhead School of Business at Case Western Reserve University.

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 23 hospitals (including 5 joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system's flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including "America's Best Hospitals" from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise(TM). For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jane-and-henry-meyer-chief-executive-officer-distinguished-chair-established-at-university-hospitals-301485566.html

SOURCE University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Recommended Stories

  • Abbott Laboratories Recalls Three Baby Formulas Amid FDA Warning

    The FDA is investigating consumer complaints that four babies became sick with bacteria infections after consuming products from Michigan plant

  • FDA Approves Agios' Mitapivat As First Disease-Modifying Therapy For Genetic Blood Disorder

    The FDA approved Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: AGIO) Pyrukynd (mitapivat) for hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency. Pyruvate kinase deficiency is an inherited metabolic disorder of the enzyme pyruvate kinase that affects red blood cells' survival. The company notes that Pyrukynd is a first-in-class, oral PK activator and the first approved disease-modifying therapy for this disease. Pyrukynd is expected to be available in the U.S. approximately two weeks after a

  • Abbott recalls baby formulas after four infants reportedly fall ill

    The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the FDA said.

  • Clover Health Most at Risk on Rollback of Trump Medicare Program

    (Bloomberg) -- A potential rollback of a Trump administration Medicare program could threaten a handful of recently listed stocks from the past two years including Clover Health Investments Corp.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeThousands of Cars Including Audis, P

  • SPAC King Chamath Palihapitiya Is Leaving Virgin Galactic’s Board

    The space-tourism company said director Evan Lowell will take over as chairman of the board on an interim basis.

  • Three baby formulas recalled by Abbott Nutrition amid warnings from FDA

    Abbott Nutrition on Thursday announced a recall of three of its infant formulas after four babies who consumed the company's products were reported to have been hospitalized for bacterial infections.The recall is for specific lots of the company's Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas that were produced by its Sturgis, Mich., facility, USA Today reported.This comes as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advised consumers in a release on...

  • Ohio's life expectancy is among the worst in U.S.

    Data: CDC National Center for Health Statistics; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe average life expectancy at birth in Ohio is 76.9, according to 2019 state-by-state data released by the CDC last week.That puts the Buckeye State at No. 42 nationally and makes us the worst-ranked of the top 10 most populated U.S. states.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Decreasing longevity points to underlying issues impacting Ohioans' overall health and quali

  • Sanofi and Glaxo Report Dual Disappointments. The Stocks Are Holding Up.

    GlaxoSmithKline is pausing trials of an respiratory syncytial virus vaccine in pregnant women. Sanofi is halting a trial of its drug Dupixent as a treatment for chronic hives.

  • Apyx Medical Submits Additional FDA 510(k) For Expanded Use Of Renuvion In Dermatological Procedures

    Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) announced the publication of an article in a journal featuring the results of its U.S. IDE study evaluating the Renuvion Dermal Handpiece using Apyx's Helium Plasma Technology for dermal resurfacing procedures. The Company has also submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA. The primary efficacy endpoint was achieved, with 100% of the study's subjects achieving a more than a 1-point improvement on the Fitzpatrick Wrinkle and Elastosis Scale (FWS)

  • Kate Beckinsale's Legs Are Beyond Sculpted As She Rocks A Sheer Dress On IG

    Kate Beckinsale's legs are beyond sculpted as she poses in her home's laundry room in a new IG photo. Strength training and yoga keep the star in killer shape.

  • Okta’s Marketing Chief Departs Amid Wave of Executive Exits

    (Bloomberg) -- Okta Inc. Chief Marketing Officer Kendall Collins has left the company after less than a year in the role, one of the latest in a wave of high-level departures at the identity management software provider.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeThousands o

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook’s $99 million pay package is under attack as advisory firm urges shareholders to vote against it

    Institutional Shareholder Services is concerned about the “design and magnitude” of Cook’s pay package.

  • PNC's Chuck Denny to retire; replacement named

    Denny has had a 41-year career with the bank. His successor has been with the bank for 20 years and is a native Louisvillian.

  • Botched: Upsold On Plastic Surgeries & Nearly Dying From Infection

    A rock-n-roller with a droopy eye wants to get back on stage, while a 21-year-old ravaged by a predatory doctor looks for a second chance at a mommy makeover, and a transgender woman inspires a doctor dance party and sings about her boobie greed.

  • Hasbro Activist Investor Seeks Board Overhaul, Spinoff. What It Could Mean for the Stock.

    The toy company should spin off its Wizards of the Coast business, which owns games such as Dungeons & Dragons, Alta Fox Capital says.

  • Abbott recalls some Similac, other powder baby formulas due to Salmonella, Cronobacter complaints

    Abbott Laboratories said late Thursday it is voluntarily recalling powder baby formulas, including its best-selling Similac, made in one plant in Michigan after it received four consumer complaints related to the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powder infant formula made in the factory. "During testing in our Sturgis, Mich., facility, we found evidence of Cronobacter sakazakii in the plant in non-product contact areas. We found no evidence of Salm

  • Is the 'stealth' omicron subvariant something to worry about? Here's what the experts say

    As the "stealth" variant becomes the dominant variant in some countries, public health experts are tracking its circulation in the United States.

  • Virus Experts Are Warning Vaccinated People Not To Do This

    Many people in the U.S. are starting to see the light at the end of the COVID pandemic tunnel. Recently, COVID numbers have fallen from the record highs hit in Jan. 2022. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases have dropped by 42.8 percent in the last week, while new virus-related hospitalizations are down by 35.4 percent. As a result, state officials across the country have even started lifting certain policies put in place because of COVID, like

  • Chamath Palihapitiya to step down as Virgin Galactic's chairman

    The company's board appointed director Evan Lovell as interim chairman until a new chair is in place. Palihapitiya joined Virgin Galactic's board as its first chairman when the company went public in 2019. "Chamath was instrumental in the launch of Virgin Galactic as a public company and, as our inaugural chair, his deep and astute insights have been incredibly valuable to both me and the company as we have grown and strengthened our business foundation," said Michael Colglazier, chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic.

  • ER doctor charged with battery of patient he thought was 'faking' her condition

    An ER doctor at UF Health Leesburg was charged with battery after allegedly striking a patient numerous times with her own hand.