Jane Street Scores $10.6 Billion Trading Haul

Paula Seligson and Katherine Doherty
4 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Jane Street Group LLC generated $10.6 billion in net trading revenue last year — one of many big numbers demonstrating its presence as a major market maker eyeing ever-more growth.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The firm’s trading haul — roughly flat on the prior year — was among the litany of financial markers Jane Street disclosed to investors as part of a debt deal it’s seeking to fuel further expansion.

Adjusted earnings last year were $7.4 billion, the documents seen by Bloomberg showed. The business is backed by $21.3 billion of members’ equity — which represents the majority of the firm’s trading capital. It had 2,631 employees at the end of last year, and turnover was 6% over the last two years.

It’s a rare glimpse into the mechanics of the notoriously secretive firm, which has steadily expanded to make markets in areas including exchange traded funds, stocks, currencies, derivatives and bonds.

Cue more of its growth indicators: Jane Street accounted for 10.4% of equities market activity in North America last year, up from 7.7% the year before, according to the documents. When it comes to ETFs — where the firm has long been dominant — it averaged $527 billion of monthly trading volumes, or some 24% of primary market activity in US-listed vehicles. In options, the firm was responsible for 7.6% of Options Clearing Corporation volume last year.

A representative for the firm declined to comment.

Some of the numbers may be smaller than those of Wall Street’s largest banks, but Jane Street has plans for “further organic business expansion,” it said. The debt sale — it’s offering $1.4 billion in high-yield bonds in an upsized deal — will help fuel that growth, according to the documents.

“These business expansions have historically proved fruitful and have enabled us to scale our business, reach a wider client base, and expand into new markets, all while finding new cost efficiencies,” the company said in the documents.

Bond Deal

The bond deal — currently being marketed at about a 7.125% yield — would expand cash on its balance sheet to about $5.6 billion from $4.3 billion and is expected to be completed in one day, by the end of Wednesday. It adds to debt the firm has borrowed from institutional investors in recent years including $3 billion of leveraged loans.

Jane Street is also focused on growing its wholesale business, with plans to expand into options wholesaling in the second quarter of 2024, according to the documents.

Founded in 2000, New York-based Jane Street got its start trading American depository receipts, expanding then to exchange traded funds on the floor of the American Stock Exchange. It now counts firms including Citadel Securities, Susquehanna International Group, and Virtu Financial Inc. among its rivals.

Such firms are notoriously secretive — and their financial results often trickle through as they seek debt to fund their operations. Among other figures disclosed to investors were Jane Street’s expected first-quarter net trading revenues of about $4.4 billion, and preliminary adjusted Ebitda of $3.2 billion for the first quarter. Jane Street said that net income would be between $2.6 billion and $2.7 billion for the period.

In 2023, the company saw a 70% Ebitda margin, according to the documents.

Read more: Jane Street Scores $7 Billion Trading Haul Amid Market Swings

Trading firms saw their revenue slide in early 2023 as volatility eased, but then market swings picked up steam. Citadel Securities — the market-making arm of billionaire Ken Griffin’s empire — generated a record $7.5 billion of revenue in 2022, and also experienced a slowdown in the first half of 2023.

Lucrative Universe

Jane Street operates in the lucrative universe that combines technology and risk-management skills. Unlike banks that are under tight budgets and regulatory requirements, firms like Jane Street have their own capital to manage and put to work.

It’s also benefited from the electronification of asset classes like corporate bonds, which it can more rapidly buy and sell to help facilitate trading in the marketplace.

In fixed income, Jane Street executed about $179 billion of portfolio trading globally, with basket sizes ranging from $10 million to $1 billion, according to the documents.

Of the company’s 2,631 employees, technology roles represent 40% of the firm, the majority of which are based in New York, according to the documents. Employees are compensated based on their contribution to the firm rather than on personal or desk profit and loss.

(Updates throughout with more context.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Abu Ghraib military contractor warned bosses of abuses 2 weeks after arriving, testimony reveals

    A civilian contractor sent to work as an interrogator at Iraq's infamous Abu Ghraib prison resigned within two weeks of his arrival and told his corporate bosses that mistreatment of detainees was likely to continue. Jurors saw the October 2003 email from Rich Arant, who worked for military contractor CACI, during testimony Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by three Abu Ghraib survivors. CACI had a contract to supply interrogators to the Army after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and scrambled to supply the needed personnel.

  • Morgan Stanley Is Planning Biggest China Job Cuts in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley plans to start cutting about 50 investment-banking jobs in the Asia-Pacific region this week, with at least 80% of the reductions in Hong Kong and China, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Tesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainPowell Signa

  • Mexico’s Sheinbaum Plans to Spend Billions on Gas, Solar Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s leading presidential candidate would spend around $13.6 billion to boost her country’s use of renewable energy while still adding gas-burning power plants, according to a plan she presented to business leaders. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseTesla Executive Baglino Leaves as Musk Loses

  • Trump Media Rallies 16% to Recoup Sliver of $5.8 Billion Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. shares rose 16% on Wednesday to recoup a sliver of the billions in market value it shed in the three weeks since its debut as a public company.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina Tells Iran Cooperation W

  • Short Squeeze Fears Grip Tin as LME Says It’s Watching Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply ruptures from Southeast Asia to Africa. The rise of artificial intelligence. A “big bull” with a dominant position. This potent cocktail has put an often-overlooked metal, tin, at risk of a short squeeze after a price spike this month.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sp

  • Bank of America CEO: The Federal Reserve is winning the war on inflation

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan weighs in on the fight against inflation and another solid quarter of consumer spending.

  • AI Computing Is on Pace to Consume More Energy Than India, Arm Says

    (Bloomberg) -- AI’s voracious need for computing power is threatening to overwhelm energy sources, requiring the industry to change its approach to the technology, according to Arm Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New

  • Jamie Dimon Has a New Vision for Money in an AI World

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon makes no secret that his firm is all-in on artificial intelligence. Now, the head of the world’s biggest bank is laying out his vision for the future of money in an AI world. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees

  • Tech earnings season is coming, and AI is top of mind

    Big Tech earnings are coming up, and Wall Street wants to know how companies are making money on their massive AI investments.

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.